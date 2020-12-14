Pippa MiddletonDr. Jill BidenChris PrattCeleb Gift GuidePhotosVideos

Update Your Wardrobe, Home and More With Pantone's New Color of the Year 2021

You need more Ultimate Gray and Illuminating in your life.

By Carolin Lehmann Dec 14, 2020 9:18 PMTags
E-comm: Pantone Color 2021 shopping guide

Pantone's 2021 Color of the Year is here, but wait for it…this year it's a color combo! That's right: Two shades have been named the Colors of the Year, and they complement each other seamlessly. Ultimate Gray, a  pebble hue, and Illuminating, a bright yellow, are two very different shades that come together to support each other, making something even more beautiful as a result. That's pretty deep, Pantone.

You can bring these meaningful hues into your wardrobe, home and more, whether together or apart, with our gray and yellow finds below. 

Green Monday Deals: Macy's, J.Crew, Best Buy & More

Olika Hydrating Hand Sanitizer Clip-On

A bird-shaped hand sanitizer? Sign us up. 

$9
Olika

The McKenzie Sweater

This cashmere, turtleneck sweater is perfect for the winter months ahead.

$265
M.M.Lafleur

The Ashbury Yellow

Gray and yellow bedding is the perfect way to embrace the Colors of the Year. This cotton duvet cover set comes in a cheerful floral print.

$109
Crane & Canopy

Oh Snap

This neon yellow nail polish makes a statement. 

$10
Orly

Snugg Faux Fur Chair

We want nothing more than to snuggle up in this faux fur chair right now. It comes in a gift bag, in case you want to give it as a holiday present.

$899
$629
Arhaus

LC Lauren Conrad Faux Fur & Suede Boot Slippers

These warm and cute slippers have a comfy foam footbed. You can't go wrong.

$34
$20
Kohl's

Drybar Mix & Mingle Interchangeable Styling Iron Kit

Drybar's whole color scheme is Pantone-approved. This gift set is a great introduction to the brand, including an interchangeable styling iron, the Triple Sec 3-in-1 Texturizing Finishing Spray, Hot Toddy Heat Protectant Mist, Detox Dry Shampoo, Money Maker Flexible Hold Hairspray, Lil‘ Lemon Drop Detangling Brush and Hold Me Hair Clips.

$199
Sephora

Lands' End Squall Insulated Winter Parka

This waterproof and windproof parka comes in standard and tall lengths. It has a fleece lining for warmth. 

$180
$90
Kohl's

