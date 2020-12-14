Chris Harrison Teases Tayshia Adams' "Contentious" & "Heated" Bachelorette: Men Tell All

Watch : Chris Harrison Talks Tayshia Adams' "Bachelorette" Drama

It's finally time for the special episode of The Bachelorette that fans look forward to every year!

No, we're not talking about the finale—though we are, of course, eager to see who Tayshia Adams ends up with—but, The Bachelorette: Men Tell All special.

A staple for both The Bachelorette and The Bachelor, the tell-all episode allows a season's suitors to reunite, give their sides of the story and if necessary, confront the person currently at the helm of the ABC dating show. There's no telling if Tayshia's co-Bachelorette Clare Crawley will be in attendance at this year's Men Tell All, but thanks to Chris Harrison, who stopped by Monday, Dec. 14's Daily Pop, we do know one thing: Tayshia is about to be put through the wringer.

"When you're standing and you're five feet from someone and you're looking them straight in the eye, they have some strong words," Bachelor Nation's commander-in-chief told E! co-host Carissa Culiner. "And these guys did not hold back."