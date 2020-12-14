Chris Harrison Teases Tayshia Adams' "Contentious" & "Heated" Bachelorette: Men Tell All

It's finally time for the special episode of The Bachelorette that fans look forward to every year!
No, we're not talking about the finale—though we are, of course, eager to see who Tayshia Adams ends up with—but, The Bachelorette: Men Tell All special.
A staple for both The Bachelorette and The Bachelor, the tell-all episode allows a season's suitors to reunite, give their sides of the story and if necessary, confront the person currently at the helm of the ABC dating show. There's no telling if Tayshia's co-Bachelorette Clare Crawley will be in attendance at this year's Men Tell All, but thanks to Chris Harrison, who stopped by Monday, Dec. 14's Daily Pop, we do know one thing: Tayshia is about to be put through the wringer.
"When you're standing and you're five feet from someone and you're looking them straight in the eye, they have some strong words," Bachelor Nation's commander-in-chief told E! co-host Carissa Culiner. "And these guys did not hold back."
"Tayshia definitely had to face some tough questions; She fired some tough questions," Chris continued. "It gets contentious. It gets really heated and contentious."
The upcoming season finale of The Bachelorette sounds equally unnerving. Chris described it as "interesting," referencing the notion that Tayshia and her suitors "are falling in love."
"The big question is, are these guys willing to get down on one knee and propose?" the host explained. "That is what Tayshia is looking for out of this. She didn't come to make friends. She didn't come to find a boyfriend. But as you've seen in some of these breakdowns where she's heartbroken, I don't know if these guys are going to rise to the occasion. And that is the million-dollar question right now."
Thankfully, there's still plenty of lighthearted Bachelorette fun to come—it'll just look the same as it has all season.
"There's not as many crazy dates and I think people are going, 'Wait, this is what we're doing on Tayshia's season still?'" Chris said while discussing the limitations the coronavirus pandemic placed on filming. "And it's like, trust me, we had about 100 square yards we could use to shoot every date."
Repetitive dates aside, Chris ultimately believes he accomplished what he set out to do for this season of The Bachelorette.
"The goal was, I don't want this to be a masked-up, pandemic version of the show," he explained. "I wanted it to be just a regular version. What I love is, when people are on social media talking about it, they're not talking about the pandemic, they're just talking about crazy drama with Noah [Erb] and Bennett [Jordan] and Tayshia and that's what I wanted."
Watch the complete Daily Pop interview with Chris Harrison in the above clip!
The Bachelorette airs Monday and Tuesday at 8 p.m. on ABC.