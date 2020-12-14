Eddie Van Halen Cremated 3 Weeks After His Death, Ashes Sent to Son Wolfgang: Report

Watch : Eddie Van Halen Dead at 65

Eddie Van Halen has been cremated, according to TMZ, who obtained a record of the death certificate.

The ashes of the Van Halen co-founder, who died at age 65 following a battle with throat cancer on Oct. 6, went to his son Wolfgang. Per the outlet, Eddie's wishes were to have his ashes scattered in the ocean off Malibu, the coastal Southern California town where he lived.

Wolfgang, 29, was Van Halen's youngest member. The band, whose final lineup also consisted of Eddie's brother Alex Van Halen and David Lee Roth, officially broke up when Eddie died. Wolfgang now performs with the band Mammoth WVH.

Eddie died with his wife Janie Liszewski by his side. The two tied the knot in 2009. Wolfgang, who is the son of Eddie and his first wife, actress Valerie Bertinelli, confirmed the news of his father's death on Instagram.

"I can't believe I'm having to write this, but my father, Edward Lodewijk Van Halen, has lost his long and arduous battle with cancer this morning," Wolfgang shared with his followers at the time. "He was the best father I could ever ask for. Every moment I've shared with him on and off stage was a gift. My heart is broken and I don't think I'll ever fully recover from this loss. I love you so much, Pop."