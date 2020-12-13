Rob KardashianTaylor SwiftTrue CrimeGift GuidePhotosVideos

Denzel Washington Recalls How Chadwick Boseman's Wife Loved and Watched Over Him

Denzel Washington talked about working with Chadwick Boseman on Netflix's Ma Rainey's Black Bottom and recalled how the actor's wife Taylor Simone Ledward watched over him.

By Corinne Heller Dec 13, 2020 11:36 PMTags
MoviesDenzel WashingtonCouplesInjury And IllnessCancerChadwick Boseman
Watch: Chadwick Boseman Remembered: E! News Rewind

Denzel Washington recalls how Chadwick Boseman's wife watched her husband with love in her eyes as the two men worked on Boseman's final film.

The Black Panther star died at age 43 in August after a private four-year-long battle with colon cancer that most people did not know about, including his colleagues on the Netflix film. One person that was well-aware of his diagnosis: Taylor Simone Ledward, the actor's girlfriend at the time.

"Credit to him, he kept it to himself, it was nobody's business. He was there to deliver and he delivered," Washington, a producer of the film, told CBS Sunday Morning in an interview released on Sunday, Dec. 13. "Certain members of his team knew. His wife was there. They weren't even married yet."

"I used to watch how she took care of him and I actually said to him, I said, 'Man, you need to put a ring on that finger,'" he said. "Because she kept her eye on him and she watched him. I'm like, man she loves that guy. But I didn't know what we know now." 

photos
Chadwick Boseman's Best Roles

Washington added, "He did all he could do with what he was given and he left it here for us to enjoy. Chad will live forever. Period. 

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Trending Stories

1

Sia Says Shia LaBeouf "Conned" Her into an "Adulterous Relationship"

2

Chris Pratt Shares Photo of Katherine Schwarzenegger With Baby Lyla

3

Larsa Pippen and Malik Beasley Get Flirty on Instagram

Aside from his cancer battle, Boseman also kept the rest of his personal life, including his relationships, largely private. He and Ledward first sparked romance rumors in 2015 and attended a few celebrity events together over the years.

The couple reportedly got engaged in late 2019. In August, Boseman's family announced his death in a statement that noted that he "died in his home, with his wife and family by his side."

David Lee/NETFLIX

In Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, Boseman plays a trumpet player alongside Viola Davis. The movie is set to start streaming on Netflix on Dec. 18.

"I feel deeply, deeply blessed that I was a part of his journey in working on this film," director George C. Wolfe said on CBS Sunday Morning about Boseman. "I truly feel that way."

CBS Correspondent Tracy Smith told him it sounded like Boseman "gave until he could not give any more," to which Wolfe replied, "And then he gave some more. And then he gave some more."

Watch Daily Pop weekdays at 11 a.m., only on E!

Trending Stories

1

Sia Says Shia LaBeouf "Conned" Her into an "Adulterous Relationship"

2

Chris Pratt Shares Photo of Katherine Schwarzenegger With Baby Lyla

3

Larsa Pippen and Malik Beasley Get Flirty on Instagram

4

Inside Rob Kardashian’s Return to the Spotlight in 2020

5

Rewatching The Santa Clause? Here Are 25 Secrets About the Film