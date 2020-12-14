Cheat Sheet: Breaking Down Olivia Jade and Shawn Mendes' Apologies—Plus Maren Morris' CMAs Criticism

"You have insane privilege. You're, like, the poster child of white privilege and you had no idea."
Those are the words Olivia Jade is telling herself. More than a year after the college admissions scandal imploded her life and sent both her parents to prison, she sat down for a no-holds-barred conversation on Red Table Talk. And we'll be honest, this 30-minute episode is living rent free in our minds.
Allow us to recap: During the Facebook Watch interview, Lori Loughlin's daughter admitted she didn't completely know what was happening during the college application process and that she's never returned to USC's campus. ("I shouldn't have been there in the first place.") Plus, she apologized for her cringey remarks about going to school to party and insisted she's now committed to giving back to her community.
And while that's great for her, Jada Pinkett Smith's mom and co-host Adrienne Banfield Norris wasn't entirely buying it. Revealing she didn't want to give the influencer a platform, Gam-Gam made sure Olivia Jade was fully aware of the bubble she lives in. "There is so much violent dehumanization that the Black community has to go through on a daily basis," the 67 year old said, "When you come to the table with something like this, it's like, child, please."
"At the end of the day, you're gonna be okay," she added. "It just makes it very difficult right now, for me to care."
Another Mea Culpa
Olivia Jade wasn't the only one doling out apologies. After Shawn Mendes called Sam Smith—who identifies as non-binary—by the incorrect pronouns, the "Stitches" singer recognized his mistake and worked to make amends. "Oh @samsmith I'm so sorry for refferring [sic] to you as a ‘he' for your jingle ball introduction," Shawn wrote. "It absolutely slipped my mind. Wont happen again..Sending you so much love ! Also you absolutely are one of the funniest people I've ever met."
For their part, Sam was understanding. "We're all learning together," they wrote alongside two heart emojis. "Happy holidays, all my love xx."
Some Happiness and Closure
Long story short, there is a lot to unpack on Taylor Swift's new album, evermore. But the Easter egg that really has us struggling to calm down is in "dorothea"—or rather, is "dorothea." Yes, fans think the track is named after Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik's daughter, whose moniker has yet to be revealed. "'August' is track 8 on folklore and gigi has posted a picture on Instagram captioning 'August, waiting for our girl' and the track 8 of evermore is dorothea," one fan tweeted. "SO WHAT IF GIGI'S BABY'S NAME IS DOROTHEA?"
Let's not forget that on folklore's "betty," Taylor revealed the name of Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds' third daughter. So we've seen this done before. And we liked the ending...
Believe Women
FKA twigs has lived through one of her greatest nightmares—and she is not alone. After the singer filed a sexual assault lawsuit against ex Shia LaBeouf, she opened up about being a survivor of domestic violence. "I never thought something like this would happen to me," she wrote on Instagram, "which is why i have decided it's important for me to talk about it and try to help people understand that when you are under the coercive control of an abuser or in an intimate partner violent relationship leaving doesn't feel like a safe or achievable option." (In part of a statement to the New York Times, Shia said "although many of these allegations are not true. I am not in the position to defend any of my actions.")
Her experience inspired Sia to speak out about her own interactions with the actor, who starred in her "Elastic Heart" music video in 2015. "I too have been hurt emotionally by Shia, a pathological liar, who conned me into an adulterous relationship claiming to be single," she tweeted. "Just know, if you love yourself - stay safe, stay away." He has yet to respond to Sia.
The Rest Don't Matter to Her
To hell and back, Maren Morris will stand by her opinion. After country music legend Charley Pride died from coronavirus complications, she took to Twitter to ponder if his passing was tied to November's in-person CMA Awards. "I don't want to jump to conclusions because no family statement has been made," she tweeted, "but if this was a result of the CMAs being indoors, we should all be outraged."
Though she ultimately deleted the message, she still doesn't want to hear your criticism. When a user declared she'd lost them as a fan—"Screw you @MarenMorris!"—the clapback queen fired back with the perfect response. Alongside a waving hand emoji, she wrote, "love you!"
Before You Go...
TikTok's Tyler Warwick is here to save Christmas by recreating the every single scene from 2000's How the Grinch Stole Christmas. Here's a peek to get you in the spirit:
Safe to say our hearts just grew three sizes.