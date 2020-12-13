Larsa Pippen and Malik Beasley Get Flirty on Instagram Amid His Divorce From Montana Yao

Larsa Pippen and her new boyfriend Malik Beasley are taking their PDA from the streets to social media.
Larsa, who filed for divorce from basketball star Scottie Pippen in 2018, posted a photo to Instagram along with the caption "What makes you the happiest?" Malik, a shooting guard for the Minnesota Timberwolves, responded with one letter: "U." He even added a heart emoji so that the world knows exactly what he meant by the comment.
Larsa, 46, and Malik, 24, were first spotted holding hands in November, fueling rumors that the two were an item. Malik, however, is legally married to Montana Yao, who shared on social media that she was shocked by Larsa and Malik's budding romance.
"The truth always comes out one way or another," Montana, who shares an 18-month-old son with Malik, wrote on her Instagram Story on Tuesday, Dec. 1. "Appreciate all the love y'all for real... Wow… I don't even know this man..this is wild y'all I'm seeing it for the time just like y'all."
An insider for E! News, however, shared that Larsa "thought Malik was in the process of ending his marriage and she wasn't doing anything wrong by hanging out with him."
Following Montana's message, Larsa took to Instagram to write, " "Don't always trust what you see on social media. Even salt looks like sugar."
As for Montana and Malik's marriage, it's over.
"Montana filed for a divorce the day she saw the photos," a source for E! News shared. "Montana never cheated, and it's not in her character. She's not dating anybody. She's a family person. She's focusing on taking care of her son with her parents. They are quarantining together. Her son is her first priority."
Now, it seems that Larsa and Malik are moving full speed ahead with their relationship—which, apparently, makes them very happy.