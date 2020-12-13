Maren Morris Claps Back at Fan Who Slammed Her Over CMAs Criticism Following Charley Pride's Death

Maren Morris is still standing her ground.
It's only been one day since the "To Hell & Back" singer called out the CMA Awards after news broke that Charley Pride died. The legendary musician, who became the first Black member of the Country Music Hall of Fame, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 12 due to complications from coronavirus.
Charley's death came a month after he appeared at the 2020 Country Music Awards in November. That night, the country icon was honored with the Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award and performed "Kiss an Angel Good Mornin,'" alongside Jimmie Allen.
In light of these details, Maren took to Twitter and wondered if Charley's CMA Awards appearance did him more harm than good.
"I don't want to jump to conclusions because no family statement has been made, but if this was a result of the CMAs being indoors, we should all be outraged," the 30-year-old star shared on Dec. 12. "Rest in power, Charley."
"Coming from an artist that also attended the indoor event..," one follower replied, to which Maren responded, "Hence 'WE' should be outraged."
She later added, "F--k this f--king year."
Maren's tweets have since been deleted.
But despite getting rid of her initial posts, the country star didn't change her tune when another fan slammed her on Sunday, Dec. 13. "Screw you @MarenMorris! How dare you even think about jumping to conclusions at a time like this," the Twitter user wrote. "You've lost a fan in me."
The Texas native replied with the waving hand emoji and added, "love you!"
Maren's concerns over Charley's death gained enough attention that The Country Music Association, along with the legendary singer's representatives, released a joint statement.
"Everyone affiliated with the CMA Awards followed strict testing protocols outlined by the city health department and unions," the statement read, which was shared with E! News. "Charley was tested prior to traveling to Nashville. He was tested upon landing in Nashville, and again on show day, with all tests coming back negative."
"After returning to Texas following the CMA Awards, Charley again tested negative multiple times," the statement continued. "All of us in the Country Music community are heartbroken by Charley's passing. Out of respect for his family during their grieving period, we will not be commenting on this further."
Back in November, several country singers pulled out of the CMA Awards after people in their inner circles tested positive for COVID-19. Lady A, Rascal Flatts and Lee Brice were a few stars who had to opt-out of the annual ceremony.
"Hey Y'all, we wanted to let you guys know that we have received a positive COVID test within the band," Rascal Flatts shared on Twitter moments after the event began. "As much as we were looking forward to performing at the CMA Awards tonight, we will no longer be attending in the interest of everyone's safety. We miss y'all and stay safe!"
At this time, it appears Maren is the only country artist to publicly call out the CMA Awards following Charley's death.