Taylor Swift Celebrates Her Birthday By Gifting Her Fans With a New “Willow” Remix

Watch : Happy Birthday Taylor Swift!: E! News Rewind

Taylor Swift really knows how to celebrate a birthday!

Earlier this week, the artist dropped her second surprise album of the year—folklore's sister album evermore—along with a music video for the track "willow." Now, Taylor has given her fans yet another gift in honor of her 31st birthday: a dance remix of "willow."

On Dec. 13, the "Blank Space" singer wrote on Instagram, "Not to be all ‘iTs mY BiRtHdAY & I jUsT wAnNa DaNcE' but... it is and I do. So we've released the willow dancing witch version, remixed by Elvira, a bad ass female producer I really respect."

With Taylor surprising fans with so many musical surprises it's no wonder that some people speculate a third secret album is also on its way.

Fans discovered the hidden word "woodvale" on one of folklore's album covers, which some interpreted as being the third album Taylor plans to release. Other clues that another set of songs could be coming include the fact that there are currently three versions of the cardigan for sale as folklore and evermore merchandise, which all have three stars on the sleeve.