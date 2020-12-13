Watch Timothée Chalamet Rap with Pete Davidson and Serenade a Tiny Horse on SNL

Timothée Chalamet and Pete Davidson are the rap duo you never knew you...never needed.
The two parodied hip-hop TikTok stars on Saturday Night Live during the Oscar nominee's SNL hosting debut during the show's "XXL Rap Roundtable" starring Ego Nwodim as the moderator, show newcomer Punkie Johnson as Queen Latifah and Questlove making a cameo as himself.
"I'm just very, very curious," Punkie asked Timothée and Pete. "Like what got ya'll into this? Who are your influences?"
"Um," Timothée began. "I Like Fall Out Boys."
"How about rappers?" Ego asked.
"Uh, I'm gonna say," Pete said. "The Car Rats?"
Timothée tried to explain his reference to the "rats driving and rapping in the commercial, to which Questlove asked, "You mean...the Kia hamsters?"
Nailed it.
"Okay, so no rappers then?" Ego asked. Timothée then responded, "I mean, I like TikTok."
The Call Me By Your Name actor and Pete later attempted to demonstrate their rapping skills on a track they titled, "Ye."
Watch the sketch below:
Also during the episode, the host appeared in a prerecorded music video in which he...serenaded a tiny horse. You have to see it to believe it, and fully appreciate its artistic value:
Lyrics include: "There he is my tiny horse / And he's going away / Yeah, they're taking him away from me, yeah / There he is, my tiny horse / He's extra tiny today / But they're taking him away from me, yeah."
Saturday's episode also featured Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band as the musical guests.
