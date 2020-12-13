Maren Morris Wonders If Charley Pride's Death From COVID-19 Is Linked to CMA Awards

Maren Morris has some questions about the circumstances surrounding country music legend Charley Pride's recent death.

The country music legend, the first Black member of the Country Music Hall of Fame, died at age 86 on Saturday, Dec. 12 from coronavirus complications, his spokesperson said in a statement.

Charley died a month after he attended the 2020 CMA Awards at Nashville's Music City Center. But fellow country star Morris, who also made an appearance at the award show, is wondering if there is a correlation.

"I don't want to jump to conclusions because no family statement has been made, but if this was a result of the CMAs being indoors, we should all be outraged," the 30-year-old singer tweeted. "Rest in power, Charley."

A Twitter user then commented, "Coming from an artist that also attended the indoor event..," to which Morris responded, "Hence 'WE' should be outraged."

She also tweeted, "F--k this f--king year." Many fans and other country stars, such as Dolly Parton, also mourned Pride's death on social media.

The Country Music Association, which puts on the annual award show and implemented coronavirus safety protocols at this year's event, had no immediate remarks about Morris' tweets when reached for comment by E! News. Earlier, the organization's CEO Sarah Trahern issued a statement honoring Pride.

"To say Country Music has lost a trailblazer is an obvious understatement, but in fact one of the biggest losses is Charley's definitive Country voice," she said. "I remember working with Charley in 2009 on ‘Country Music: In Performance at the White House' when President and Michelle Obama invited several Country artists to perform. He was a trailblazer in so many ways. It was a special night and Charley was telling amazing stories. Our deepest condolences go out to his wife Rozene and the rest of his family and friends at this sad time."