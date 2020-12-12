Dolly Parton, the Queen of Glitz and Glamour, Is Launching Her Own Beauty Brand

Dolly Parton is still working 9 to 5.
The legendary singer has a lot to look forward to in 2021. Not only did she help fund leading research for a coronavirus vaccine, but the 74-year-old icon recently revealed she's launching her own beauty brand next spring.
According to WWD, who first reported the news on Friday, Dec. 11, Dolly announced her long-term licensing deal with Edge Beauty. Although specific details about the country star's brand has yet to be shared, the "Jolene" singer is definitely coming out with perfume, which will be based on one of her signature scents, when her line debuts.
"Fragrance has always played a major role in my life—I wear my own combination of scents every day," Dolly said in a statement, per the magazine. "Developing my own brand and scent with Edge Beauty has been an amazing experience, and I am looking forward to becoming a big part of the fragrance community."
Despite not knowing what other products will be part of the lineup, Edge Beauty's CEO, Steve Mormoris, told WWD Dolly's brand won't be limited to "traditional perfume."
"We know that people like to scent their hair, clothes, homes, as well as their own skin," he shared. "So we're working on a multiplicity of olfactory forms that will indicate the fragrance value."
He added, "Consumers will be able to try the fragrance through discovery-size vials at an accessible price prior to the purchase of a full size, because if someone doesn't want to leave their home but wants to try the fragrance, and there aren't testers in stores, then we have to adapt."
Earlier this month, Dolly explained just how serious she is about her glam.
"I have to always stay ready—street ready, I always say," she told RuPaul for Marie Claire. "I have to keep my makeup on and keep my hair done. Like, when I'm in L.A.—I've told you about it—if it's going to earthquake, if we get an earthquake, I'm not running out in the street looking like you look now."
"I have to be ambulance-ready at all times, if I get sick or something," she added, "... But I can come down, though. I'm comfortable in my own skin; I'm comfortable with my image. I dress for myself more than I do for somebody else."
