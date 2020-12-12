Anderson Cooper, an Anti-Foodie, Jokes His Son Wyatt Has "Much Better" Taste Than Him

Watch : Anderson Cooper Says Ex-Partner Will Co-Parent Son Wyatt

Anderson Cooper's 7 month old son Wyatt Morgan is already a foodie.

The CNN journalist told the Food Network's Ida Garten on the show Full Circle that Wyatt, who was born via surrogate earlier this year, is more open to new foods than his dad is.

Anderson joked, "I have a palate of a 5 year old, but apparently a 7 month old has a much better palate."

Wyatt's favorite cuisine includes lots of vegetables.

"He's eating squash and broccoli and mashed cauliflower and mashed peas, none of which I would ever eat as a kid," Anderson shared. "And I'm so thankful that he is."

Anderson isn't just a picky eater, though: He doesn't really like any food. In 2018, he told The Hollywood Reporter that he preferred to drink Soylent, a meal replacement drink, instead of sitting down for a meal.

"I don't care about food," he told the outlet. "So I'm trying to replace all food with [Soylent] because it would be, like, three fewer decisions in a day."

While the 53 year old could take or leave a good meal, one thing he is passionate about is being a father.