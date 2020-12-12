Anderson Cooper, an Anti-Foodie, Jokes His Son Wyatt Has "Much Better" Taste Than Him

Anderson Cooper's 7 month old son Wyatt Morgan is already a foodie.
The CNN journalist told the Food Network's Ida Garten on the show Full Circle that Wyatt, who was born via surrogate earlier this year, is more open to new foods than his dad is.
Anderson joked, "I have a palate of a 5 year old, but apparently a 7 month old has a much better palate."
Wyatt's favorite cuisine includes lots of vegetables.
"He's eating squash and broccoli and mashed cauliflower and mashed peas, none of which I would ever eat as a kid," Anderson shared. "And I'm so thankful that he is."
Anderson isn't just a picky eater, though: He doesn't really like any food. In 2018, he told The Hollywood Reporter that he preferred to drink Soylent, a meal replacement drink, instead of sitting down for a meal.
"I don't care about food," he told the outlet. "So I'm trying to replace all food with [Soylent] because it would be, like, three fewer decisions in a day."
While the 53 year old could take or leave a good meal, one thing he is passionate about is being a father.
Anderson shared the news that he was a new dad in April, with a sweet Instagram photo of him feeding a newborn Wyatt.
"This is Wyatt Cooper. He is three days old. He is named after my father, who died when I was ten. I hope I can be as good a dad as he was. My son's middle name is Morgan. It's a family name on my mom's side. I know my mom and dad liked the name morgan because I recently found a list they made 52 years ago when they were trying to think of names for me," the father gushed. "Wyatt Morgan Cooper. My son. He was 7.2 lbs at birth, and he is sweet, and soft, and healthy and I am beyond happy."
In September, Anderson updated fans on how parenthood is going with a picture of him and his baby boy.
"My son will be five months old in less than two weeks," he wrote in the caption. "He is such a happy baby even though he has started teething. He loves being read to and so far Dr. Seuss is his favorite, particularly One Fish, Two Fish, Red Fish, Blue Fish. Ok, that's my favorite, but he does seem to like it a lot."
While the two may not see eye to eye on food, at least they can agree on literature.