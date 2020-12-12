Breaking Down the Feud Between TikTok Star Bryce Hall and Barstool's Dave Portnoy

TikTok star Bryce Hall and Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy will not be sharing a pizza anytime soon.
The pair's feud has reached a fever pitch on social media this week. The back-and-forth was apparently spurred on Thursday, Dec. 11 when the Twitter account for BFFs, Portnoy's podcast with TikTok personality Josh Richards, shared an image appearing to indicate that Hall had been listening to the song "E-ER." The DJ Scheme track that dropped on Dec. 4 features rapper Lil Yachty making a sexually suggestive reference to Hall's girlfriend Addison Rae, for which Lil Yachty later apologized.
"This you?" the BFFs tweet questioned, tagging both Hall and Lil Yachty.
This led Hall, 21, to fire back at Portnoy, 43, and Richards, 18. "you're a very sad old man dave...," Hall wrote. "creating a podcast with an 18 year old as a 50 year old man for clout is an embarrassing enough insult as is... don't even need to come on your s--t podcast nor even roast you lol."
Portnoy responded by posting a GIF from the animated Ice Age franchise, referencing Barstool employee Alexandra Cooper having compared Hall to the character Sid on a recent episode of BFFs.
"Are you crying? @BryceHall," Portnoy wrote. "I think Bryce is crying. Oh boo hoo Bwyceeee mad mad. All cause @alexandracooper said he looks like Sid from Ice Age. Advise [sic] - Less dancing in a mirror. Play more sports. Stop being a p---y."
Hall replied with, "shouldn't you be in a retirement home you weird old f--k? id say play more sports but you'd probably pull your back out or something."
Portnoy then tagged a Barstool colleague and instructed him to "ATTACK @BryceHall." After Hall responded by writing, "oh no!!! attack of the old people," Portnoy's colleague posted insulting memes of Hall.
Yes, it somehow went on from there. "guys... a team of 70 year olds are making memes of me i think im gonna deactivate my career is OVER," Hall tweeted. He later added, "okay I'm done giving the old fart hole attention hahaha but it was fun."
But Portnoy kept going. He shared a screen grab that purportedly showed texts he received from someone in September who said that Hall wanted the Barstool honcho on his podcast.
Whether or not this will actually be the last of the rift is anyone's guess.