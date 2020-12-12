Justice League's Ray Fisher Speaks Out as Warner Bros. Takes "Remedial Action" After Investigation

Watch : "Justice League" Cast Dish on Kids & Costumes

Ray Fisher is sharing his thoughts on Warner Bros. having concluded its investigation into alleged misconduct during filming of the 2017 movie Justice League.

"WarnerMedia's investigation into the Justice League movie has concluded, and remedial action has been taken," the studio said on Friday, Dec. 11.

Fisher, who played Cyborg in the film, took to Twitter to relay that Warner Bros. had made him aware of their actions.

He added about the studio's message to him, "And this statement (which truly belongs to ALL who participated in the investigation): 'WarnerMedia appreciates you having the courage to come forward and assist the company with creating an inclusive and equitable work environment for it's employees and partners.'"

The star pointed out that he still hopes more work will be done in the aftermath of the investigation.

"There are still conversations that need to be had and resolutions that need to be found," the 33-year-old actor continued. "Thank you all for your support and encouragement on this journey. We are on our way."