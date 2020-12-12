April Love Geary Gives Birth, Welcomes Baby No. 3 With Robin Thicke

Watch : Alan Thicke Dishes on Son Robin Thicke's Girlfriend

Robin Thicke and April Love Geary are celebrating the arrival of baby No. 3.

The model revealed that they welcomed a baby boy on Friday, Dec. 11, sharing a picture of the newborn's feet to her Instagram Story. And in another photo shared to her Instagram, April shared that they named him Luca Patrick, writing, "You are so perfect. Mommy & daddy love you so much."

The newest addition to the family joins big sister Mia, 2, and Lola, 20 months, as well as big brother Julien, 10, whom Robin shares with ex-wife Paula Patton.

April and Robin revealed she was pregnant again in October, when the model was already in her third trimester. The pair managed to keep the news a secret for many months because of the pandemic, which April joked about in her announcement. She quipped, "Sorry we can't hang out, there's a pandemic & I'm pregnant... again. We love consistency!"