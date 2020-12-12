How to Watch E!'s Saved By the Bell Marathon—and the Peacock Reboot's Pilot

Watch : Mario Lopez & Elizabeth Berkley Dish on New "Saved By The Bell"

It's time to meet the new class.

In honor of Peacock's reimagined version of Saved By the Bell, E! fans will get to experience a three-day SBTB marathon, which started Friday, Dec. 11 at 12 p.m. However, after getting nostalgic with dozens of classic episodes from the '90s sitcom, viewers will be introduced to the new cast.

How? Well, E! will be airing the premiere episode of the Peacock series this Sunday at 9 p.m.

On the new cast, O.G. SBTB star Elizabeth Berkley told E! News she's "so proud to be on a show that is actually reflecting diversity."

Elizabeth has revived her role as Jessie Spano, a school counselor at Bayside High.

"I was a producer part of the casting process every step of the way," Elizabeth further said on the new generation of students. "So, I was really invested and also protective of who we were gonna cast and who was going to make up this group that people were gonna be, hopefully, falling in love with the way they did with our group."