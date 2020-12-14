Tess Holliday's Gift Guide Goes for the Glam

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Tis' the Holliday season to get your shop on!
In case you're in need of gift-giving inspiration, plus-size model Tess Holliday is lending her gifting expertise to help you get everyone checked off your list. From bold eyeshadow palettes and oat milk bath soaks to colorful platform sandals, the mom of two knows how to give a memorable and thoughtful gift.
"My best advice is to shop locally and support small businesses, especially Black owned businesses," the author suggested to E! News. "I think it's important, especially right now, to be mindful of where our money is going, and to support communities & businesses in need."
This holiday season is unprecedented but as Tess reminded us: It's the thought that counts!
"Holidays look a lot different this year. Before COVID, my favorite part of the holidays was gathering with people that I love," the model explained. "Since I can't do that this year, I am going to focus my energy on the other big part of the holidays that makes me happy which is baking. I love making Holliday treats and putting them in little tins for my loved ones. That way we can all stay safe and celebrate in person soon enough."
For all of Tess' glamorous holiday gift picks, scroll below!
Raf Platform Sandal
"My recent collab with Charlotte Stone – I hope everyone loves the shoe as much as I do. I really tried to make it a timeless shoe!"
Só Luxury Coco Oat Sóak
"The greatest oat milk soak – use it all of the time."
Pat McGrath Labs Mega Mothership: Celestial Divinity Eyeshadow Palette
"Pat McGrath eyeshadows are unreal. Also, loving eyeshadow right now because it's the only part of us you can see these days LOL."
All Boobies R Good Boobies Crew
"The cutest size inclusive sweaters but this is my fav piece right now!"
Champagne Toothpaste Tablets
"Love a themed moment, these are champagne flavored. Bite are eco-friendly and taste great."
Dyson Supersonic™
"I love a place where I can buy a hair dryer and a vacuum at the same time!"
Protect + Glow Daily Sunscreen Gel Broad Spectrum Spf 30
"Protect + Glow is my holy grail. I use this every day and it doesn't clog your skin, it's not greasy and I wear it under my makeup, no problem. Plus, it's made with clean ingredients, win win!"
The Honey Pot Company Feminine Wipes
"I love The Honey Pot so much!!! I don't have to worry about toxic chemicals, and their ingredients are safe, plant based & really effective."
