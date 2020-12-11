This Madagascar: A Little Wild Preview Is the Ultimate Feel Good Friday Video

Watch : 8 Things to Know About NBCUniversal's Peacock

Feel good Friday, but make it wild!

E! News has an exclusive sneak peek at season two of DreamWorks' animated kids' series Madagascar: A Little Wild, which premiered today, Nov. 11 on NBCU's streaming service Peacock. The adorable preview will have you and your kids wanting to do a little happy dance as we head into the weekend.

In this clip, loveable foursome Alex the Lion, Marty the Zebra, Melman the Giraffe and Gloria the Hippo are in search of their zookeeper Kate's favorites cupcakes for her birthday. When Melman imagines how much Kate will love them in an adorable song, the scene turns into an adorable song and dance number with Kate serenading her furry friends with a song about love and companionship.

"Don't need no sugar honey/ When you're near it's always sunny/ Because the sweetest gift of all comes from you," Kate sings.

Too cute!