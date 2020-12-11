Kim KardashianTaylor SwiftTayshia AdamsiCarlyGift GuidePhotosVideos
Exclusive

This Madagascar: A Little Wild Preview Is the Ultimate Feel Good Friday Video

E! News has an exclusive sneak peek at season two of the animated kids' series, which premiered today on Peacock.

By Brett Malec Dec 11, 2020 10:06 PMTags
TVExclusivesPeacock
Watch: 8 Things to Know About NBCUniversal's Peacock

Feel good Friday, but make it wild!

E! News has an exclusive sneak peek at season two of DreamWorks' animated kids' series Madagascar: A Little Wild, which premiered today, Nov. 11 on NBCU's streaming service Peacock. The adorable preview will have you and your kids wanting to do a little happy dance as we head into the weekend.

In this clip, loveable foursome Alex the Lion, Marty the Zebra, Melman the Giraffe and Gloria the Hippo are in search of their zookeeper Kate's favorites cupcakes for her birthday. When Melman imagines how much Kate will love them in an adorable song, the scene turns into an adorable song and dance number with Kate serenading her furry friends with a song about love and companionship.

"Don't need no sugar honey/ When you're near it's always sunny/ Because the sweetest gift of all comes from you," Kate sings.

Too cute!

photos
Peacock Originals

In season two of Madagascar: A Little Wild, Alex, Marty, Melman and Gloria continue their big adventures in New York City. The foursome become babysitters for a new litter of tiny hedgehogs, Melman gets stuck in a firetruck and Alex is accidentally mistaken for a large house cat. While their shenanigans may lead to sticky situations, the little pals always work together and make the best of whatever life throws their way.

Trending Stories

1

Shawn Mendes Apologizes to Sam Smith for Calling Them Wrong Pronoun

2

FKA twigs Accuses Ex Shia LaBeouf of “Relentless Abuse”

3

The Bachelor Reveals Matt James' Contestants

Check out the preview above and watch season two of Madagascar: A Little Wild on Peacock now!

(E! and Peacock are both part of the NBCUniversal family)

Peacock is live now! Check out NBCU's new streaming service here.

Trending Stories

1

Shawn Mendes Apologizes to Sam Smith for Calling Them Wrong Pronoun

2

FKA twigs Accuses Ex Shia LaBeouf of “Relentless Abuse”

3

The Bachelor Reveals Matt James' Contestants

4

Taylor Swift's evermore Album Decoded: All the Easter Eggs

5

The Handmaid's Tale Is Officially Returning For Season 5