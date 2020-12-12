This TikTok Star Has Recreated The Grinch Scene-By-Scene & It's Saving Christmas

Watch : "The Grinch Musical Special": E! News Rewind

The TikTok star who saved Christmas.

We're, of course, talking about actor and singer Tyler Warwick, who has been recreating The Grinch scene-by-scene on TikTok and Instagram. As many holiday plans have been stalled due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, we've been turning to social media for content that will get us in the Christmas spirit.

Yet, we had no idea that we'd stumble across a comedic gem in the Reels section on Instagram. We first came upon Tyler's work during a late-night scrolling session on the picture sharing site.

In the first video we experienced, we watched Tyler reenact Cindy Lou Who's "Christmas, Why Can't I Find You?" scene from 2000's How the Grinch Stole Christmas. This was no lip-syncing video, Tyler perfected Cindy Lou (Taylor Momsen)'s costume, high-pitched singing voice and wide-eyed innocence.

Tyler nailed the scene shot-by-shot and we're both in stitches and impressed. Just when we thought that'd be it, we discovered that Tyler had recreated several scenes from the Jim Carrey-led Grinch film.