Bachelor Nation's Madison Prewett Addresses Romance Rumors With NBA Player

Sorry fans, but Madison Prewett isn't ready to kiss and tell.

Back in October, The Bachelor alum—who vied for Peter Weber's heart on season 24—got fans talking when she was linked to NBA player Michael Porter Jr. So are these two a hot item? For now, Madison isn't ready to confirm or deny.

"When I came off the show, I kind of made a promise to myself that if I get in another relationship, I'm going to one: take it very, very slow. And two: I'm going to make sure that I have time before I ever go public with it and announce it," she shared on the Dec. 11 episode of iHeartRadio's Almost Famous podcast. "So I've been very private about my relationship life."

Madison added, "But when and if I'm ready to go public, you'll be the first to know."

Co-hosts Ben Higgins and Ashley "I" Iaconetti were very understanding. In fact, Ben admitted that he didn't go public with his relationship with now-fiancée Jess Clarke for four months.