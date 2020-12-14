Your Monday Cheat Sheet

Everything You Need to Know This Week
SiaRob KardashianTaylor SwiftThe Santa ClauseGift GuidePhotosVideos

Why Mark Manson's Everything Is F*cked Is the Book We All Need Right Now

The best-selling author talks about hope with the Daily Pop hosts.

By Katherine Riley Dec 14, 2020 4:00 PMTags
BooksShop With E!Shop BooksShop Daily Pop
E-comm: Mark Manson

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!

Looking to get into a new mindset for the new year? Then you'll want to pick up a copy of best-selling author Mark Manson's Everything Is F*cked: A Book About Hope

In his previous best-seller, The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck, Manson explores how our modern fixation on the pursuit of happiness often only make us unhappier. Now, Manson takes on our responses to the nonstop shitshow happening in the world around us, in an easy-to-read page-turner with thought-provoking takes and on faith, happiness, freedom and even our ideas of hope itself.

read
December 2020 Celeb Book Club Picks From Reese Witherspoon, Jenna Bush Hager & More

Everything Is F*cked by Mark Manson

Mark Manson's best-seller looks at our relationships with money, entertainment and the internet, and how too much of a good thing can psychologically eat us alive. 

$12
Amazon
Buy @
Audible

Needless to say, this is not your average self-help book. As Manson says, "I wanted to write a book that didn't necessarily give people hope, but analyzes and investigates that deep desire to find hope. Because I think that desire to find hope is actually more complicated than we give it credit for."

"We tend to think of hope as this universally good thing, he continues. "But like many things in life, I think there's a dark side to hope, and I wanted to write a book about that."

This doesn't mean to give up hope, mind you. As Manson says in the book, "Don't hope for better. Just be better. Be something better. Be more compassionate, more resilient, more humble, more disciplined."

Can we get an amen?

Trending Stories

1

Chris Pratt Shares Photo of Katherine Schwarzenegger With Baby Lyla

2

Sia Says Shia LaBeouf "Conned" Her into an "Adulterous Relationship"

3

Cheat Sheet: Why Shawn Mendes Apologized & Maren Morris Slammed CMA

Need more good reads? Here are 17 new books to check out this December.

Want the best holiday deals and celebrity gift guides delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up for the Shop With E! newsletter!

Trending Stories

1

Chris Pratt Shares Photo of Katherine Schwarzenegger With Baby Lyla

2

Sia Says Shia LaBeouf "Conned" Her into an "Adulterous Relationship"

3

Matty Healy Sends Sweet Message to FKA twigs Amid Shia LaBeouf Lawsuit

4

Look Back at Mason Disick's Cutest Childhood Pics on His 11th Birthday

5

Cheat Sheet: Why Shawn Mendes Apologized & Maren Morris Slammed CMA