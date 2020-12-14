Why Mark Manson's Everything Is F*cked Is the Book We All Need Right Now

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!

Looking to get into a new mindset for the new year? Then you'll want to pick up a copy of best-selling author Mark Manson's Everything Is F*cked: A Book About Hope.

In his previous best-seller, The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck, Manson explores how our modern fixation on the pursuit of happiness often only make us unhappier. Now, Manson takes on our responses to the nonstop shitshow happening in the world around us, in an easy-to-read page-turner with thought-provoking takes and on faith, happiness, freedom and even our ideas of hope itself.