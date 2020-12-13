Inside Rob Kardashian’s Return to the Spotlight in 2020

2020 was a big year for Rob Kardashian.
Despite being notoriously private and often camera-shy for much of the past decade, this year, the 33-year-old slowly but surely made his way back into the spotlight. Over the course of 2020, Rob made strides to regain his confidence, returned to both Keeping Up With the Kardashians and social media, made healthy changes, and most importantly, grew in his role as a devoted father to 4-year-old daughter Dream Kardashian.
Fans have been thrilled to see more of Rob this past year, but it's his family members that are especially over the moon about all of his personal growth. The Arthur George founder has a particularly strong bond with his sister Khloe Kardashian, and her 36th birthday party was actually the catalyst for his reappearance on Instagram.
"Him and I have always been so incredibly close," Khloe told E!'s Justin Sylvester on Daily Pop in July. "He's at things a lot, we just always respect his privacy. And he just, I don't know, was feeling himself as he should at my birthday. He was fine with us posting a flick of him."
The Good American mogul continued, "He's so handsome, he's such a good person and I just love him. And I love that he's getting a positive response because it's just gassing him up more. It makes him feel really good and confident. That's all I want for my brother, is to feel good about himself."
Khloe's not the only member of the Kardashian-Jenner family that's publicly praised Rob this year. The siblings' mom, Kris Jenner, regularly commends his parenting skills—and one look at his Instagram, which is filled with photos and videos of Dream, should tell you why. He's never not gushing about his daughter, whether it's Thanksgiving and he's expressing his gratitude as a father, or they're just hanging out together.
With all that in mind, it's safe to say we can't wait to see what 2021 holds for Rob. In the meantime, we're taking a look back at his incredible year. Scroll through the below gallery to get an inside look at Rob's transformative 2020!
