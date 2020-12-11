See Mario Lopez and Elizabeth Berkley Dish About Peacock's Saved By the Bell

Watch : Mario Lopez & Elizabeth Berkley Dish on New "Saved By The Bell"

It's time to get Saved By the Bell!

On Friday's all-new Daily Pop, viewers heard from Saved By the Bell stars Elizabeth Berkley and Mario Lopez ahead of E!'s marathon of the '90s sitcom. Namely, Mario and Elizabeth revealed details about the Peacock reboot, which features O.G. stars and impressive newcomers.

Mario started off, "You'll be seeing the whole gang back together."

In addition to Mario and Elizabeth, the reboot includes appearances by Mark-Paul Gosselaar, Tiffani Thiessen and Lark Voorhies. According to the 48-year-old actress, "people have been begging for a reboot for years."

Although former on-screen couple Mario and Elizabeth both returned for the reboot, a rekindled romance does not occur in season one.

The actor and TV personality relayed, "Not in the first season, at least. She's married."

As for the new cast, which includes Haskiri Velazquez, Mitchell Hoog, Josie Totah, Alycia Pascual-Peña, Belmont Cameli and Dexter Darden, Elizabeth said she's "so proud to be on a show that is actually reflecting diversity."