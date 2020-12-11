Kim KardashianTaylor SwiftTayshia AdamsiCarlyPhotosVideos

The Vampire Diaries' Candice Accola King Gives Birth to Baby No. 2

The Vampire Diaries alum Candice Accola King announced on Thursday, Dec. 10, that she and husband Joe King have welcomed their second child and her former co-stars rushed to congratulate her.

Candice Accola King is a mom again and her Vampire Diaries family is just as thrilled as her own.

The actress, who played Caroline Forbes on the CW series and its spinoff The Originals, gave birth to her and husband and The Fray guitarist Joe King's second child and daughter on Dec. 1. Candice, 33, announced the news on her Instagram page on Thursday, Dec. 10.

"Last week our baby girl flew into the world and into our hearts," she wrote, alongside a photo of her holding one of the newborn's tiny hands. "We love you Josephine June King! 12/1/20."

Josephine joins big sister Florence May King, 4, and stepsisters Ava and Elise, Joe's daughters from a previous marriage.

Joe posted on his Instagram page a photo of him cradling baby Josephine, who is wearing a pink outfit while napping. He wrote, "It is now one of the best years of my life, truly grateful to welcome our Josephine June King, born Dec 1st, 2020."

Joe added, "I'm also very proud she looks just like her momma @candiceking who is a warrior woman goddess, I'm lucky to create this perfect love with you."

"So perfect," fellow Vampire Diaries and The Originals alum Claire Holt commented. The actress, who played Rebekah Mikaelson on the shows, gave birth to her own second child in September.

Claire also commented on Candice's pic, "So happy for you."

Kayla Ewell, who played Vicki Donovan on The Vampire Diaries, also commented on both photos. She wrote to Candice, "Hi Sweet Josephine!! Auntie Kay loves you!!"

Michael Malarkey, who played Enzo St. John on The Vampire Diaries, commented on Candice's pic with three blue heart emojis.

On Nov. 29, two days before she gave birth, Candice shared her final baby bump pic on her Instagram page. She wrote, "Ready when you are sweet babe."

Many fans noted that Candice's newborn daughter's name is similar to Josie, who the actress' character carried as a surrogate on The Vampire Diaries and later raised as a daughter after her biological mother died. Candice was pregnant with her and Joe's first daughter while filming that season seven storyline in 2015.

See what the cast of the Vampire Diaries has been up to:

The CW; NBC
Nina Dobrev (Elena Gilbert)

The actress left The Vampire Diaries after season six, which aired in 2015. She went on to star in the 2017 sequel film xXx: Return of Xander Cage alongside Vin Diesel and the 2017 remake of the movie Flatliners. In January 2019, she made her debut as the lead actress on the new CBS sitcom Fam.

Dobrev has dated a few celebs over the years. She and Vampire Diaries co-star Ian Somerhalder were together for about two years until 2013. Later that year, she dated Dancing With the StarsDerek Hough—her pal Julianne Hough's brother—for about six weeks. In 2015, she started dating Dolphin Tale actor Austin Stowell. They split after about seven months. She's now in a relationship with Shaun White.

The CW; Getty Images
Paul Wesley (Stefan Salvatore)

In 2018, a year after The Vampire Diaries ended its run, Wesley began starring in Kevin Williamson's new CBS All Access thriller series Tell Me a Story.

Wesley was married to actress Torrey DeVitto, his co-star in the 2007 film Killer Movie, between 2011 and 2013. That summer, he began dating recurring The Vampire Diaries actress Phoebe Tonkin. They broke up in 2017. In summer 2018, the actor stepped out with new girlfriend Ines de Ramon. E! News learned the following February that the two had gotten married.

The CW; Getty Images
Ian Somerhalder (Damon Salvatore)

The actor plays the lead in the upcoming 2019 Netflix zombie series V-Wars.

In 2014, a year after his breakup from The Vampire Diaries co-star Nina Dobrev, the actor started dating Twilight star Nikki Reed. They got married in 2015 and welcomed daughter Bodhi Soleil Reed Somerhalder in 2017. Ian and Nikki are also philanthropists and active in their charity, the Ian Somerhalder Foundation, which "works to empower, educate and collaborate with people and projects to positively impact the planet and its creatures."

 

The CW; Getty Images
Kat Graham (Bonnie Bennett)

The actress appeared in several small films after The Vampire Diaries ended its run, including the comedy Where's the Money with Logan Paul and the action-adventure movie How It Ends with Divergent star Theo James. She also portrays April O'Neil on Nickelodeon's Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles reboot series.

Graham has also concentrated on a music career in recent years, releasing a couple of albums and several singles, such as the 2017 dance track "Sometimes."

The CW; John Sciulli/Getty Images
Steven R. McQueen (Jeremy Gilbert)

In 2018, the actor starred on an episode of the CW series and Vampire Diaries spinoff Legacies and Netflix's military anthology series Medal of Honor.

That year, he revealed that he had got engaged to girlfriend Allie Silva after more than a year of dating. They later called off their engagement.

The CW; Getty Images
Candice Accola King (Caroline Forbes)

King reprised her Vampire Diaries role on spinoff The Originals in 2018. In January 2019, she appeared on an episode of Seth MacFarlane's sci-fi sitcom The Orville.

King started dating The Fray musician Joe King in 2012. The two wed in 2014 and welcomed a daughter, Florence May, in 2016, and another baby girl, Josephine June, in December 2020. Joe also has two daughters from a previous marriage.

The CW; Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic
Joseph Morgan (Klaus Mikaelson)

The actor reprised his Vampire Diaries role on spinoff The Originals.

The actor has been married to wife and Vampire Diaries recurring actress Persia White since 2014. He is a stepfather to her daughter from a previous relationship.

The CW; Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
Michael Malarkey (Enzo St. John)

In 2018, the actor appeared on the Crackle series The Oath and in January 2019, he began starring on the History Channel series Project Blue Book with Aidan Gillen from Game of Thrones.

The actor and wife Nadine Lewington, who he married in 2009, are parents to son Marlon, who was born in 2014.

The CW; Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images
Michael Trevino (Tyler Lockwood)

The actor stars on the new CW series Roswell, New Mexico.

The CW; Chris McKay/Getty Images for Warner Bros
Marguerite MacIntyre (Sheriff Liz Forbes)

The actress served as a producer and also penned scripts for episodes of the Vampire Diaries spinoffs The Originals and Legacies, which premiered in 2018.

 The actress has been married to Cary Lalonde, an assistant cameraman and cinematographer, since 2007.

The CW; Jerod Harris/Getty Images
Matthew Davis (Alaric Saltzman)

The actor, also known for his role of Warner Huntington III in Legally Blonde, reprised his Vampire Diaries role on spinoff shows The Originals and Legacies.

The CW; Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic
Zach Roerig (Matt Donovan)

In recent years, the actor and father (he has a daughter from a past relationship) appeared in films such as The Year of Spectacular Mendirected by Lea Thompson, and the Fox series The Gifted and the CW series and Vampire Diaries spinoff Legacies.

