Emily Blunt Is Thrilled That Her 4-Year-Old Daughter Somehow Picked Up a Cockney Accent

Emily Blunt's kids are apparently ready in case anyone needs them to join, say, an adaptation of Oliver Twist.

The actress guested on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Thursday, Dec. 10, where she explained to the host that she and husband John Krasinski have been staying in London since August with daughters Hazel, 6, and Violet, 4. As it turns out, the girls have picked up an even more pronounced accent than their classmates, which the 37-year-old Mary Poppins Returns star couldn't be more chuffed about.

"They've been in a proper school with school uniforms, and miraculously, they're sounding quite British, which I'm completely over the moon about," she told Jimmy Kimmel.

The key moment of delight for Emily came when a friend recorded footage of little Violet singing a Christmas classic, albeit with a notable difference.

"[Someone] sent a video of [my little one] singing 'Jingle Bells,' and she goes, Jaingle ol' the woy, almost like a Cockney," the Into the Woods performer revealed. "It was almost like Dick Van Dyke singing 'Jingle Bells.' The craziest accent ever—it was kind of brilliant."