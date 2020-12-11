Lil Nas X Calls Santa Claus "My Bitch" in New NSFW Christmas Rap Video

Watch : Lil Nas X & James Charles Makeover Sparks Couple Rumors

Here's a song that you probably won't be caroling door-to-door anytime soon.

Lil Nas X joined Jimmy Fallon for a Christmas-themed rap song on the Thursday, Dec. 10 episode of The Tonight Show. The music video, which can be seen below, shows Jimmy dressed as a traditional Santa Claus, while Lil Nas X's version features a grill and exposed chest with plenty of bling.

When Jimmy's Santa introduces Lil Nas X as "Santa Nas X," the rapper replies, "Thank you, Santa, my bitch—man, I'm ready to party. And I'm flying in my sleigh while I'm chugging Bacardi. And I got a big bag which you already know. Got a couple candy canes for my ho ho hoes."

Santa replies with a benign verse about his attire, including his black boots, but Santa Nas X isn't having it.

"F--k your black boots, man, I got Jimmy Choos," the "Rodeo" performer sings. "And I got a Lamborghini, just kidding, I got two. I'm decked out in chrome, and I f--k on the daily. I don't give presents, man, I make the kids pay me."