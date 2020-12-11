Chadwick Boseman Will Not Be Recast in Black Panther Sequel

Watch : Disney Honors Chadwick Boseman on His 44th Birthday

Disney has decided how it will honor Chadwick Boseman's legacy.

The studio revealed on Thursday, Dec. 10, that it will not recast the part of T'Challa in Black Panther 2, following the actor's unexpected death in August.

The sequel will again be written and directed by Ryan Coogler and will open on July 8, 2022.

Disney tweeted that its Marvel Studios branch "will not recast the character, but will explore the world of Wakanda & the rich characters introduced in the first film."

Marvel president Kevin Feige told viewers of Disney's Investor Day on Thursday that he "wanted to acknowledge the devastating loss of a dear friend," according to Deadline.

He said, "Chadwick Boseman was an immensely talented actor and an inspirational individual who affected all of our lives professionally and personally. His portrayal of T'Challa the Black Panther is iconic and transcends iteration of the character in any other medium from Marvel's past."