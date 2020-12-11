Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright Are Already Pitching a New Show After Vanderpump Rules Exit

Oh baby...you may not have seen the last of Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright on TV following their Vanderpump Rules departure.
Last week, the couple, who are expecting their first child, announced they are not returning for season nine of the Bravo reality show. A source told E! News on Tuesday that Taylor and Cartwright "are very excited for their son and they have some projects they are working on that allow them to share their own lives without Bravo's limitations."
E! News has now learned more about one of these aforementioned endeavors.
"Jax and Brittany are planning to get their own show based on their new phase of life becoming parents," a source said on Thursday, Dec. 10. "They have started to film ideas and are pitching it right now. We will definitely be seeing them return. Many people are interested in this new journey and they are very excited to share."
Taylor and Cartwright have not commented. Last week, a fan suggested to him on Instagram that they "start a new show with all the pregnant couples!" He replied, "Stay tuned!!!" and added a winking emoji. He responded the same way to similar comments. Fired Vanderpump Rules star Stassi Schroeder and current cast members Lala Kent and Scheana Shay are also pregnant.
The source also told E! News that the Vanderpump Rules cast won't be filming in the near future because the restaurants that serve as the show's settings aren't fully functioning and many of them aren't open.
Restaurants in Southern California and other parts of the state were forced to shut down for all but takeout and delivery earlier this week after stricter anti-coronavirus restrictions were imposed. The number of confirmed cases have surged this month.
Another source told E! News on Tuesday, "Due to L.A.'s COVID restrictions, it's hard to say when the show will come back but production is very much figuring out a direction for the show that would work in this new time."
