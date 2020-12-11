Tayshia AdamsMorgan StewartOlivia JadeDance MomsTaylor SwiftPhotosVideos
See RHOA's Drew Sidora Confront Her Husband Ralph for Disappearing on Her

In this exclusive The Real Housewives of Atlanta sneak peek, Drew Sidora demands answers about her husband's recent beach trip.

Agree to disagree?

In this exclusive clip from Sunday, Dec. 13's all-new The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Drew Sidora confronts her husband, Ralph Pittman, about his secretive behavior. The new Housewife calls out her spouse after an unexpected speech about his legacy.

"I came from nothing," Ralph starts off the conversation. "I'm the first generation where I'm trying to create what a true legacy looks like."

When Drew assures her husband "that's why [she] married [him]," Ralph gets heated and accuses his wife of cutting him off.

"I'm actually agreeing with you," Drew notes. "We're like here, we're communicating."

In response, Ralph states, "If we really were here, we wouldn't have these problems."

Not appreciating Ralph's comment, Drew tells her husband to "turn down."

"See, I knew this was a set-up," she continues. "We still haven't addressed the issues…I'm not asking for much."

At this point, Drew calls out Ralph for leaving without telling her where he was going.

She snaps, "You didn't answer my phone calls, you didn't talk to me, you didn't text me back."

Ralph responds, "I didn't?"

Per Drew, Ralph wouldn't answer her unless it was about "the house or about business."

After Ralph tries to defend his texting record, Drew sounds off on his prior absence.

"What planet you can leave the house and you're married, and you can't tell your wife where you're going, where you are," she expresses. "Like, that's crazy."

According to Ralph, he was "always accessible."

When Drew demands answers, Ralph says he went to the beach, but won't share specifics about the location.

"Where? There's a beach in all different states," Drew counters. "Were you out of Georgia? Did you leave Georgia?"

Ralph confesses, "Absolutely."

One last time, Drew asks Ralph where he went.

She concludes, "If you don't feel like you need to tell me where you went, then we can dead end it right there."

Watch the heated scene in the exclusive clip below.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs Sundays at 8 p.m. on Bravo.

Binge past Real Housewives episodes on Peacock now.

(E!, Bravo and Peacock are all part of the NBCUniversal family.)

Peacock is live now! Check out NBCU's new streaming service here.

