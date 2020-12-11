Joe Biden and Kamala Harris Named Time's 2020 Person of the Year

Watch : Joe Biden Wins 2020 U.S. Election: Celebrities React

Drum roll, please...

As 2020 draws to a close, TIME magazine is reflecting on the many ups and downs the American people have endured over the past year. From the coronavirus pandemic to the 2020 presidential election, it seems like the past 12 months have actually spanned a decade.

Yet, these were the headlines of 2020 alone, and the editors at TIME are recognizing the person who, as they put it, "affected the news or our lives the most, for better or worse." That individual, it turns out, is actually two people: President-Elect Joe Biden and Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris.

Bruce Springsteen made the announcement during the first-ever TIME Person of the Year broadcast special, which aired on NBC.

The final choice came down to four finalists: The sitting President Donald Trump, Dr. Anthony Fauci and the frontline health care workers, as well as the movement for racial justice.