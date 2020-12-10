See the Message Queen Elizabeth II’s Account Tweeted—And Deleted

There are mistakes and then there are royally major mistakes.
During the morning of Thursday, Dec. 10, Queen Elizabeth II's Twitter account—@royalfamily—wrote "Thanks" to its 4.3 million followers. Why? Well, we're not quite sure because after six minutes the message was suddenly deleted.
However, some lucky users were able to catch a glimpse at the odd note. Per People, one Twitter user wrote, "You're welcome Liz, and I've kept the receipt in case you want to change it kid, OK?" Another joked, "Well it's about time I got some recognition."
According to Twitter account Gert's Royals—which was able to capture the unique moment—the mysterious message received 1,260 likes and 591 retweets before it was removed.
The royals' social media accounts have recently been given an update. In March 2019, Buckingham Palace, Clarence House and Kensington Palace published a set of new guidelines for those interacting with their social media accounts following rumors of a feud between Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton.
As fans of the royals may recall, the feud rumors began in Nov. 2018 when Prince Harry and Meghan moved out of Kensington Palace—Prince William and Kate's current residence with their three children—and into Frogmore Cottage for a brief time.
In the joint statement from Buckingham Palace, Clarence House and Kensington Palace, the new guidelines confirmed that any interactions with the royal family's social media accounts must not "contain spam, be defamatory of any person, deceive others, be obscene, offensive, threatening, abusive, hateful, inflammatory or promote sexually explicit material or violence." They also cannot promote "discrimination based on race, sex, religion, nationality, disability, sexual orientation or age."
The guidelines also noted "off-topic, irrelevant or unintelligible" content. This may not stop every "Thanks" level mistake, but it will cease spamming and trolls.