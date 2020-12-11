Tayshia AdamsMorgan StewartOlivia JadeDance MomsTaylor SwiftPhotosVideos

21 Holiday Gifts To Help Promote Self-Care

From meditation pillows to shaving gift sets and beauty must-haves, we've picked out 21 gifts that will help your loved ones take their self-care rituals to new heights!

We can all agree that it's been a crazy year! However, finding the perfect gift doesn't have to be as stressful 2020.

As you start looking for meaningful gifts for everyone on your list, it's important to think about how you can encourage your loved ones to invest more time in themselves. Whether it's getting them a bath tray that can hold a glass (or bottle) of wine or face oils to reduce facial tension or weighted blankets to promote better sleep, your recipient will have no choice but to slow down and set aside some much needed "me time."

From bath bombs and meditation pillows to shaving gift sets and beauty must-haves, we've picked out 21 gifts that will help those you love invest time in themselves.

See our picks below! 

Swivel Bath Tray

You deserve a nice, relaxing bath at the end of a long day! This wooden tray will hold a glass of wine (or the bottle) and any other bath time necessities you need to unwind.

$50
Uncommon Goods

Herbivore Prism 20% AHA + 5% BHA Exfoliating Glow Facial

The Prism Glow Facial will help to improve clarity, texture, fine lines and wrinkles. Put on some Netflix and unwind with this transformative mask!

$58
Sephora
$58
Herbivore

Holiday Sampler Box

Help kickstart your loved one's wellness routines in the new year! In this set, you'll get a Collagen Peptides stick pack, Marine Collagen stick pack, Vital Proteins Collagen Creamer® stick pack (in Vanilla) and Strawberry Lemon Beauty Collagen™ stick pack.

$10
Vital Proteins

Midnight Paloma Body Bundle Gift Set

Help your loved ones relax and unwind with this self-care kit! The body dry brush and Everything Balm combo will help combat dry winter skin.

$52
Anthropologie

Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare Alpha Beta® Exfoliating Body Treatment

Made with glycolic, salicylic and lactic acid, this all-over body treatment will improve the look of ingrown hairs and dry skin and helps reduce the appearance of body blemishes and uneven skin tone. Perfect for a self-care night!

$58
Sephora

Breathwork: How to Use Your Breath to Change Your Life by Andrew Smart

After this year, everyone should spend some time to take a few deep breaths. This insightful book will help you harness the power of your breath to help align your mind, body and spirit.

$15
Amazon

Muscle Rehab Handmade Bath Bombs

These handmade bath soaks and salts are formulated with 10 pure essential oils including eucalyptus, peppermint, vetiver, and ginger. And they're not just for athletes! Anyone can benefit from soaking to alleviate sore muscles.

 

$19
Amazon

Lotus Moon Meditation Singing Bowl

This zen-inducing must-have comes with a cushion for sitting, a wooden striker, hand-cast brass bowl, and instructions for how to do a simple meditation. Feel cool, calm and collected with ancient sound therapy.

$60
Uncommon Goods

Skin Gym Rose Quartz Workout Set

You need Skin Gym's Rosy Facial Roller and Gua Sha Sculpty Tools! Not only will they help the effectiveness of your skincare, the tools will also release facial tension and remove negative energy

$49
Nordstrom

Pink Moon Lunar Drops Gua Sha Facial Oil

Now that you have your gua sha, make sure to get this facial oil to maximize results. Your face will thank you for using this blend of organic, antioxidant-rich non-comedogenic oils crafted with a floral, rosy + earthy aroma of neroli, rose, palmarosa and sandalwood.

$56
Pink Moon

Loops Variety Mask Set

This set of hydrogel masks will help you cleanse, brighten, moisturize, and enhance your glow with every use. 

$30
Anthropologie

Quiet Moments Meditation Station Small Stone and Wood Tealight Holder

Enjoy your own zen garden! Keep it on your work desk so you can always find some peace even on chaotic days.

$24
Wayfair

Layla Weighted Blanket

Relieve stress and anxiety with this weighted blanket. Get ready to feel safe and secure, and have the best sleep of your life!

$159
$129
Layla Sleep

Great Starting Point CBD

Quiet your mind, sleep better and reduce anxiety with just a drop of CBD under your tongue! This is a great starter product for anyone wanting to incorporate CBD into their lifestyle.

$75
Feals

Victoria Solid Charm Wrap Robe

This Flora Nikrooz satin robe is a must for the person on your list who appreciates a good robe or spa night!

$48
Revolve

Core Meditation Trainer

Enjoy guided meditations and breath work exercises with this high-tech meditation trainer. The compatible app will also track your progress to enlightenment!

$149
Uncommon Goods

Vintner's Daughter Active Botanical Serum

This luxurious face oil is formulated with 22 of the world's most nutrient-rich botanicals for nourishing and restorative moisture. Even better, Vintner's Daughter is a proud supporter of the Vitamin Angels charity year-round so when you purchase their products to nourish your skin, you'll also be nourishing at-risk pregnant women and children across the globe with essential vitamins and minerals they need to combat malnutrition.

$185
Revolve
$185
Vintner's Daughter

The Shave Gift Set

Give the gift of a buttery smooth shave! Dollar Shave Club's Shave Gift Set includes 1 executive handle, a 4 pack of executive razor cartridges, shave butter, prep scrub and post-shave dew.

$43
$35
Dollar Shave Club

Canopy Humidifier

Say goodbye to dryness, dullness, fine wrinkles and nasal congestion with this chic humidifier! You can also add fragrance oil to the diffuser puck and enjoy invigorating scents all day long.

$150
Canopy

Halfmoon Linen Meditation Cushion

Getting into a comfortable position for meditation can be hard. But this cushion provides a stable base for you to sit however you like!

$70
Anthropologie

Slip Silk Ultimate Beauty Sleep Gift Set

Avoid frizzy hair, tired eyes and irritated skin with Slip's best products! The set includes a silk pillowcase, scrunchies and an eye mask.

$142
Anthropologie

For more gift ideas, check out our 2020 Gift Guide!

