2020 in Review: Vote for The Celeb Couples You Can't Stop Thinking About

Still mourning the end of Kelly Clarkson and Brandon Blackstockt? Can't get enough of Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly? Give us all your thoughts and feelings on 2020's biggest romances.

Yes, 2020 was a painful year, but through it all, pop culture had our back. From the TV shows that kept us company to the songs that kept us sane to the social media trends that kept us laughing and the celebs who kept us guessing, it was the multi-faceted world of entertainment that had us pushing forward through even the darkest of days. And we know you feel the same. 

Before we kick this year to the curb, E! News wants to hear from you, dear reader. What were the moments you couldn't stop obsessing over this year? The news that brightened up even the most monotonous of weeks? Through the end of December, we invite you to make your voice heard by voting for things that mattered most. (In celebrity-land, that is.) Let's send out 2020 in style—and then never look back.

We continue our 2020 in Review series by dissecting all things romance. While few people actually tied the knot this year thanks to COVID wreaking havoc on guest lists and destination wedding venues, love was still all around and we know you have feelings.

Over the course of four polls, you'll get to weigh in on which huge celebrity breakup left you wanting to throw in the towel on the whole dating thing and which new pairing helped you believe once more. Plus, we know you have thoughts on all that left-handed hardware Hollywood's newly betrothed set is flashing about. 

But don't delay—you've only got three days to be a part of the fun. These polls officially close at 11:59 p.m. PST Thursday, Dec. 17, followed by a whole new set that same day.

Poll

2020 in Review: Breakups

The big breakup you're still mourning:
Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis
33%
Kelly Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock
12.3%
Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson
5.7%
Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler
9.4%
Vanessa Hudgens and Austin Butler
33%
Kacey Musgraves and Ruston Kelly
4.7%
Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson
1.9%
Poll

2020 in Review: Weddings

The 2021 wedding you'd most like to crash:
Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez
34.4%
Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams
18.8%
Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani
40.6%
Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev
5.2%
Megan Rapinoe and Sue Bird
1%
Poll

2020 in Review: New Couples

The new romance you shamelessly stan:
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly
35.1%
Tiffany Haddish and Common
21.6%
Chase Stokes and Madelyn Cline
5.4%
Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez
18.9%
Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas
18.9%
Poll

2020 in Review: Engagements

The celeb engagement ring that had you updating your Pinterest:
Brittany Matthews' super ring from Patrick Mahomes
11.1%
Lily Collin's unique diamond from Charlie McDowell
25%
Gwen Stefani's stunner from Blake Shelton
38.9%
Jenna Ushkowitz's classic piece from David Stanley
1.4%
Nicola Peltz's square beauty from Brooklyn Beckham
9.7%
Jenna Dewan's oval-cut from Steve Kazee
13.9%

Be sure to check back on Tuesday, Dec. 29, when we'll share the results!

 

