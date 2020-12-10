Lance Bass, Joey Fatone and Chris Kirkpatrick Reunite as "QuaranSYNC"

Dear NSYNC, you know better than anyone that we "Want You Back"!
The guys got our hopes up on Thursday, Dec. 10, when three fifths of the boy band reunited on Instagram for what could be a secret collaboration. Lance Bass, Joey Fatone and Chris Kirkpatrick posted a picture of themselves wearing clear face shields with the sole hashtag #QuaranSYNC. At this point, we'll take any version of an NSYNC reunion we can get.
None of the singers dropped any other clues about the reason behind the in-person meet up, as they were all *ahem* in sync with their matching captions.
Although the band wasn't all there, Lance has revealed that the three of them have joined Justin Timberlake and JC Chasez for weekly virtual happy hours during quarantine. What we wouldn't give for that Zoom invite!
In April, Justin hinted on Lance's podcast that he might be down for a reunion. "You've got to figure out a way to get all four of us in a room with you," the "Suit & Tie" singer said. Lance later told Andy Cohen that he "wasn't surprised" the solo artist wanted to get back together in one way or another.
Lance said, "I thought it was fun and I heard a lot of things for the first time coming out of Justin's mouth about NSYNC—he doesn't really talk about NSYNC too much. But it was great to hear his perspective."
The musicians are so tight that Lance was actually the one to spill the news about Justin's second child with Jessica Biel, a baby boy reportedly born in July. He dished, "The baby is cute of course."
However, Justin explained in October why he feels that NSYNC's breakup nearly two decades ago wasn't "big news." The 39-year-old recently told Zane Lowe, "I think everybody had aspirations of doing other things and we had talked about it."
We're still hopeful that 2020 could be the perfect time for a proper reunion, considering lockdown has inspired plenty of artists. Justin himself even performed his "Quarantine Remix" with Jimmy Fallon earlier this year.
The band later released a "Stay at Home" merch collection in November, featuring all the pandemic essentials that make for the best holiday gifts: NSYNC puzzles, face masks and aprons.
