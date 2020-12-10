Watch Ariana Grande Break Down in Tears in First excuse me, i love you Trailer

Watch : Ariana Grande's "Positions": Her Sexiest Album Yet?

Ariana Grande is heading back on tour—sort of, anyway. The "Positions" singer is taking fans behind the scenes of her 2019 Sweetener tour in a new Netflix movie titled excuse me, i love you, set to debut on Dec. 21. Now, a new trailer for the film reflects on Ariana's emotional journey.

The trailer starts with the opening notes of "7 rings," one of the artist's singles off her 2019 album thank u, next. It then shows Ariana backstage at one of her concerts, laughing as she tries to find her way around. She looks like a total pro onstage, however, where she performs to massive stadium crowds.

Yet it's not all smiles and bops for Ari: The singer gets emotional in the new trailer, explaining of the tour, "You know it's been hard, physically and mentally, but this show, for sure, saved my life this year. I just inhaled a tear!"

Ariana's Sweetener Tour, which was comprised of 101 shows from March to December 2019, came after a particularly difficult few years for the star.