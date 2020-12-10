Spread Holiday Magic With These 20 Gifts for Disney Fans

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
You're up, Disney fans!
Whether you love Frozen, Toy Story, or Mickey and Minnie Mouse, we've got you covered with gifts that will transport you into your favorite Disney films! From Mickey waffle makers and apparel to play sets and books, the Disney lover on your list will be thrilled to receive any of these magical gifts.
Our favorite? Mickey Christmas Tree Earrings from the latest BaubleBar x Disney collection.
Scroll below to check out our 20 gift picks for the Disney fans in your life!
Mickey Mouse Tree Earrings
These earrings are the definition of festive! We love the rainbow Mickey silhouettes covering the trees.
Classic Mickey Waffle Maker
Give the gift of Mickey every morning with this brushed stainless steel waffle maker. Whip up your favorite waffle recipe and enjoy it in Mickey form!
Disney Classics Mickey Mouse Insulated Lunch Cooler
Socially distanced picnics are the way to go if you want to connect with your loved ones! This Mickey Mouse cooler comes equipped with a knife, fork, spoon, napkin and salt and pepper shakers.
Happy Socks x Disney Kids' 4-Pack Assorted Holiday Crew Socks
Don't miss out on the Happy Socks x Disney collab! This holiday set was made for the small yet mighty Disney fans on your list.
Lilo & Stitch Salt and Pepper Set
"O'hana means family and family means no one gets left behind!" Don't leave these salt and pepper shakers behind because they are too cute not to gift.
Rainbow Minnie Mouse Studs
We love these earrings featuring Minnie in flower sunglasses and a rainbow bow. So cute!
Disney X Coach Dinky
This crossbody to clutch bag is a gift Disney fans will cherish! Not to mention, the graphic animation illustrations add a magical touch.
Disney X AE Unisex Mickey Mouse Sneaker
Kick it with Mickey in these graphic sneakers featuring vintage images of the beloved mouse!
Minnie Mouse Pisa Bracelet
The celeb-loved Pisa bracelet has a touch of Minnie now! This set of three gold bracelets will help you up your arm candy game,
Disney's Frozen 2 Anna Blankie Tails
Your little Frozen fan can now turn into a real life Anna with this wearable blanket! They can also rep Olaf and Elsa, too.
Delicious Disney: The Fresh Edition Book
While most of the Disney parks remain closed, you can still recreate magical dishes like lobster bisque and spiced lamb chops in the comfort of your own home.
Disney Castle Playset by Lego
We can already hear the shrills coming from your loved ones when they open this limited release Lego playset! Disney fans, big and small, will be busy for hours building the iconic castle.
Disneyland Sherpa Fleece Spirit Jersey for Adults
Spirit jerseys are a must for the true Disney fans! This one includes a fleecy sherpa style midsection and lower sleeves for ultimate comfort and warmth.
Mickey and Minnie Mouse Studs
Show your love for Mickey and Minnie on a daily basis with these chic studs! The mixed media details will elevate any outfit.
Disney X AE PJ Set
Cozy up in this PJ set all winter long! The drawstring pants and crewneck top ensure ultimate comfort for a good night's sleep.
toniebox Blue Starter Set Holiday Bundle
This innovative audio player for kids is great for bedtime stories or as a kids' music box. It's screen-free and a perfect substitute for TV.
Disney Princess Wardrobe Set for Kids
Your little one will be busy for days modeling these princess looks. Plus, this is an incredible deal!
David Lerner Mickey
Rep your love for Mickey on the daily with this soft tee! Pair it with jeans and a leather jacket and you're ready to go.
Petunia Pickle Bottom x Disney Little Mermaid Ace Diaper Bag Backpack
Tote around your diapers and other baby must-haves in this Disney-themed diaper bag! It also comes in a Little Mermaid print, too.
For more gifting inspiration, check out these 14 Sweet Holiday Gifts That Will Have Chocolate Lover's Drooling!