Spread Holiday Magic With These 20 Gifts for Disney Fans

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

You're up, Disney fans!

Whether you love Frozen, Toy Story, or Mickey and Minnie Mouse, we've got you covered with gifts that will transport you into your favorite Disney films! From Mickey waffle makers and apparel to play sets and books, the Disney lover on your list will be thrilled to receive any of these magical gifts.

Our favorite? Mickey Christmas Tree Earrings from the latest BaubleBar x Disney collection.

Scroll below to check out our 20 gift picks for the Disney fans in your life!