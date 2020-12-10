Ellen DeGeneres Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Ellen DeGeneres says she has tested positive for the coronavirus.
On Thursday, Dec. 10, the talk-show host took to social media and revealed to her fans that she has been personally affected by COVID-19.
"Hi everyone, I want to let you all know that I tested positive for COVID-19," the 62-year-old Emmy winner wrote to her followers. "Fortunately, I'm feeling fine right now. Anyone who has been in close contact with me has been notified, and I am following all proper CDC guidelines."
While it's unclear how this will affect her talk-show, Ellen revealed that, "I'll see you all again after the holidays."
"Please stay healthy and safe," she continued. "Love, Ellen."
Soon after posting on Instagram, Ellen received support from fans including co-executive producer Stephen "tWitch" Boss who wrote, "Love you much Ellen." Sophia Grace, from the viral duo Sophia Grace and Rosie, added, "Get well soon Aunty Ellen."
Like many talk shows, The Ellen DeGeneres Show had to adjust to the coronavirus by producing shows from home for several months. But when a new season kicked off Sept. 21, Ellen returned to the studio.
She would later add a limited audience who recently got to participate in her fan-favorite "Ellen's 12 Days of Giveaways" segments.
"I still want to be the one-hour a day that people can go to escape and laugh," Ellen shared in a previous episode. "I want to continue to help all the people that we help every day, and I'm committed to making this the best season that we have ever had."
Ellen is just one of many Hollywood celebrities who have publicly revealed their battles with the coronavirus.
Bad Bunny was scheduled to perform at the 2020 American Music Awards in November, but had to cancel after testing positive for COVID-19. And before the 2020 CMA Awards, Lee Brice and Tyler Hubbard had to opt out of their appearances after testing positive.
"I hope that people realize that and understand that as difficult as this is, nobody wants to modify—if not essentially shut down—their holiday season," Dr. Anthony Fauci told CNN on Dec. 7. "But we are in a very critical time in this country right now."