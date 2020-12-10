Tayshia AdamsMorgan StewartOlivia JadeDance MomsTaylor SwiftPhotosVideos
See Behind-the-Scenes Pics of All the Stars in NBC's The Best of Broadway Special

Go behind the scenes of the Tina Fey-hosted One Night Only: The Best of Broadway special, premiering tonight, Thursday, Dec. 10, on NBC!

New York City's bustling Broadway scene is back for one night only. 

As part of a star-studded two-hour TV special premiering tonight, Thursday, Dec. 10 at 8 p.m., NBC is lifting the curtain on all of your favorite shows that were forced to halt production earlier this year due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Hosted by Tony Award-nominated Tina FeyOne Night Only: The Best of Broadway will feature special performances from the casts of classics like Chicago and Rent, along with more recent standouts such as Mean Girls and Ain't Too Proud - The Life and Times of The Temptations.

The special intends to celebrate the incredible and resilient Broadway community, all while giving back to those in need. Donations made throughout the evening will help provide groceries and medication, health care and emergency financial assistance to members of the Broadway community who are struggling through a pandemic that threatens their health and will shutter their industry for more than a year.

One of the organizations involved with One Night Only: The Best of Broadway is Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, which has been helping to support and strengthen The Actors Fund's safety net of social services for more than 25 years, enabling thousands in the entertainment industry to receive lifesaving medications, health care, nutritious meals, counseling and emergency financial assistance. 

Chris Haston/NBC

So be sure to tune in for a good cause! Additional performers include the Broadway casts of Jagged Little Pill, Diana: The Musical and Jersey Boys, along with musicians Kelly Clarkson, Brett Eldredge and Patti LaBelle.

Plus, expect to see special sneak peeks at Broadway shows coming in 2021 and appearances from Annaleigh Ashford, Lance Bass, Kristen Bell, Ron Cephas Jones, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Peter Gallagher, Josh Groban, Jake Gyllenhaal, Sean Hayes, Nathan Lane, Camryn Manheim, Alanis Morissette, Jerry O'Connell, Leslie Odom Jr., Billy Porter, John Stamos, Aaron Tveit, Blair Underwood, Vanessa Williams, Susan Kelechi Watson and more. 

The stars of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child might even show up, too!

One Night Only: The Best of Broadway is hosted by Tina Fey and airs Thursday at 8 pm on NBC. To donate to the Broadway Cares COVID-19 Emergency Assistance Fund, visit BroadwayCares.org/Help2020.

Before the big event, take a look at exclusive behind-the-scenes photos of the special by scrolling through the below gallery! 

Virginia Sherwood/NBC
Tina Fey

Mean Girls mastermind and actress-writer-producer-comedian extraordinaire Tina Fey hosting NBC's One Night Only: The Best of Broadway.

Virginia Sherwood/NBC
Patti LaBelle

The legendary Patti LaBelle delivering what's undoubtedly a must-see performance.

Virginia Sherwood/NBC
Brett Eldredge

Broadway, but make it country—with help from the ultra-talented singer-songwriter Brett Eldredge.

Chris Haston/NBC
Kelly Clarkson

A performance from powerhouse Kelly Clarkson? Yes, please.

Virginia Sherwood/NBC
Mean Girls

The cast of Mean Girls mid-performance.

Virginia Sherwood/NBC
Mean Girls

Now that's a note we're dying to hear.

Virginia Sherwood/NBC
Rent

The cast of Rent stuns side by side. 

Virginia Sherwood/NBC
Jersey Boys

The Four Seasons or the cast of Jersey Boys? You decide.

Virginia Sherwood/NBC
Jersey Boys

Busting a move doo-wop style.

Virginia Sherwood/NBC
Ain't Too Proud - The Life and Times of The Temptations

The cast of Ain't Too Proud – The Life and Times of The Temptations doing what they do best.

Virginia Sherwood/NBC
Ain't Too Proud - The Life and Times of The Temptations

The Temptations take Broadway.

Virginia Sherwood/NBC
Ain't Too Proud - The Life and Times of The Temptations

A top-notch cast.

Virginia Sherwood/NBC
Jagged Little Pill

The cast of Jagged Little Pill.

Virginia Sherwood/NBC
Jagged Little Pill

Perhaps Alanis Morissette will join the cast for a song or two?

Virginia Sherwood/NBC
Chicago

There's nothing like Chicago in New York.

Virginia Sherwood/NBC
Chicago

All smiles for One Night Only: The Best of Broadway!

(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

