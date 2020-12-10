Shangela Is Hosting the 12 Dates of Christmas Reunion Special We Needed

If 12 Dates of Christmas has had you looking into an Austrian getaway (when COVID-19 is behind us, that is), you're not alone.

Since its HBO Max premiere in Nov., the holiday dating series has shown us what happens when three certifiably single people attempt to find the perfect date to bring home to mom and dad for the holidays. Technically, Chad, Faith and Garrett collectively dated 17 (!) singles throughout the series, giving us plenty of stupidly silly and deliciously bingeable drama as they locked lips and had steamy jacuzzi moments outside that snow-covered Austrian castle.

And now that all eight episodes have been released, there's even better news: RuPaul's Drag Race veteran Shangela will host a reunion special in which the three leads will reflect on their dating journey and reunite with everyone they met at the winter wonderland. Specifically, Faith will reunite with Anthony, Aaron, Kevin, Tyson and Wells while Garrett will say hello to Corey, Jose, Steven, Zach, Rafaell and Dom. Chad, meanwhile, will meet with Kate, Skyler, Alexia, Shannon, Angel and Chelsea. No word on what the dress code will be, though revisiting the ugly sweater theme wouldn't be a bad idea.