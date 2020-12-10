Dionne Warwick Claps Back at Wendy Williams Over "Maliciously Made Comments"

Dionne Warwick has a few words for Wendy Williams.
After the talk show host commented on the singer's tweeting and brought up the Grammy winner's old marijuana possession charge, Warwick took to Twitter to respond to the remarks.
"A friend alerted me that Wendy Williams was spending a lot of not nice time speaking on me," the "Walk on By" star wrote. "I tuned in to her show to catch the last few minutes of her speaking about me and as in the past she seems not to be able to speak without maliciously made comments."
Warwick then asked for Williams to leave her alone. "My hope is my name will refrain from being spoken or thought of by her as this conversation was held a few years ago letting her know there was nor would be any need for her to say the name Dionne Warwick for any reason," she added. "I don't believe one has to be mean to get noticed."
She also offered a few words of advice, tweeting, "There's an old saying you can catch more flies with honey than with vinegar! Try it Wendy you might like it."
Williams spoke about Warwick on the Dec. 9th episode of The Wendy Williams Show. "She's a beautiful woman," the 56-year-old said. "She doesn't like me though. I know she doesn't like me."
While Williams acknowledged Warwick was a "friend of the show," she said this was only when the 79-year-old artist had something to promote. "We're the social influencers, and she's smart," Williams continued. "But once she gets off the show, you know she's probably like, 'Bitch.' It's OK, Miss Warwick. It's OK."
The topic then switched to Warwick's tweets. As her fans are well aware, Warwick has been making headlines over her lighthearted posts, in which she's teased The Weeknd and Chance the Rapper.
However, Williams claimed some followers have accused Warwick of not writing her own tweets. While Warwick previously referred to her niece Brittani Warwick as her "social & branding director," she also insisted in a recent video that she is tweeting her own stuff and that she's "getting very, very, very good at it."
"I totally believe that she is doing her own tweeting," Williams said, "but I think that Brittani is her right hand. Like, after Aunt Dionne does what she wants, after midnight, maybe after some bud."
Williams then brought up Warwick's old marijuana possession charge. According to CNN, citing a news release from a spokesman for the Miami-Dade Police Department, Warwick was charged with possession of marijuana in 2002. The news organization reported officers discovered 11 suspected marijuana cigarettes inside of a lipstick container while Warwick was at Miami International Airport that year. Per the Associated Press (via People), the charge was later dropped.
"Well, you remember, a few years ago, Aunt Dionne was stopped at the Miami airport trying to get back to Jersey," Williams said. "And you know Jersey now has the bud, but Miami is buddier. Look…TSA stopped Aunt Dionne and opened up a lipstick tube and found four, excuse me, 11 pre-rolled joints. Oh yeah, they got the dog on it. It was weed."
Even though it was pointed out to Williams this was 18 years ago, the TV star continued to make accusations, claiming, "Yeah, she still…after midnight, a little bud, a little chardonnay."
Near the end of the segment, Williams said she was "only having fun" and that she loves Warwick. "So now, Aunt Dionne knows how to stay relevant and Brittani is right there giving her all the filters and checking it over before she sends," she continued. "And I think that's a great thing. I think that if you're a person of a particular age, you need to social media and you need to get down sometimes and talk at these kids…But you need somebody young in your family just to make sure, you know, you're coming off correct."
She concluded by pointing to a photo of Warwick wearing a necklace. "I like your necklace," she said. "That necklace looks like it might be hitting and holding."
After seeing the show, Warwick's niece issued her own response. "I'm not commenting on anything else, but @WendyWilliams gave me some props for socials today," she tweeted. "Thank you! It's fun to teach Aunt @_DionneWarwick new things. Can't stop, won't stop."
Warwick then replied, "Let's do tick tock [sic] then."
E! News has reached out to Warwick's rep for comment.