Dionne Warwick Claps Back at Wendy Williams Over "Maliciously Made Comments"

Watch : Wendy Williams Says She Knows Dionne Warwick Doesn't Like Her

Dionne Warwick has a few words for Wendy Williams.

After the talk show host commented on the singer's tweeting and brought up the Grammy winner's old marijuana possession charge, Warwick took to Twitter to respond to the remarks.

"A friend alerted me that Wendy Williams was spending a lot of not nice time speaking on me," the "Walk on By" star wrote. "I tuned in to her show to catch the last few minutes of her speaking about me and as in the past she seems not to be able to speak without maliciously made comments."

Warwick then asked for Williams to leave her alone. "My hope is my name will refrain from being spoken or thought of by her as this conversation was held a few years ago letting her know there was nor would be any need for her to say the name Dionne Warwick for any reason," she added. "I don't believe one has to be mean to get noticed."

She also offered a few words of advice, tweeting, "There's an old saying you can catch more flies with honey than with vinegar! Try it Wendy you might like it."