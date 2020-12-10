Kelly Ripa's Pillow Features a Steamy Photo of Shirtless Mark Consuelos

Kelly Ripa is heating up social media with a shirtless photo of Mark Consuelos.
The talk-show host took to her Instagram Story on Wednesday, Dec. 9, to show off a steamy shot of the Riverdale star featured on a pillow in their home. In Kelly's video post, which she set to Marvin Gaye's hit song "Let's Get It On," the Emmy winner zoomed in on the photo of her husband of 24 years, showing him lounging in a pool with only swim shorts and sunglasses on.
This post comes shortly after Kelly admitted that she'll be carefully selecting the images she shares of Mark on social media. As fans may recall, the Live With Kelly and Ryan star had the internet talking when she posted a throwback photo of Mark in celebration of Halloween in October. The photo, which showed the actor in a tight patrol uniform featured in the TV series CHiPs, unintentionally received a flood of comments about Mark's bulge.
"Full disclosure," Mark wrote in response to the buzz. "I believe that's definitely a shadow that's causing that bulging effect."
After causing the hilarious stir, the mom of three appeared on E!'s Daily Pop to dish on the social media moment.
"As it turns out, that was quite a controversy that I didn't realize I had put out into the universe!" Kelly said on the Oct. 23 episode. "Because I just put a bunch of pictures that I thought were cute. I was like 'Oh, these are all great.'"
She added, "It was like a Halloween memories [post], so it was like, my kids were little, blah, blah, blah, and I was like, 'Oh, Bruce and Mark! I remember when they were CHiPs.' Who knew that I wasn't—you know...listen, I'm married to him!"
As Kelly noted on the show, "I'm used to all that. I don't look. I don't look!"
In November, Kelly paid tribute to her husband in a #ManCrushMonday post, but made sure there were no shadows featured in the pics. "Because they're all throwbacks now, I give you my forever #mcm MC @instasuelos," she captioned the snaps. "Take us away baby."
After seeing the post, E!'s Justin Sylvester noticed how Kelly had "chosen the photo carefully." In response, Kelly told Justin, "You have no idea how carefully. And how limiting it all is (I'm not complaining)."
Take a look at more of Kelly and Mark's most memorable social media photos below!