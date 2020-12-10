Here's the Actor From The Office Who Is Set to Make $1 Million From Cameo Appearances in 2020

A surprising cast member from The Office is the most popular personality on Cameo, and he wasn't even the world's best boss.
Brian Baumgartner, best known for his role as Kevin on the beloved NBC sitcom, is set to make more money on the personalized-video app than anyone else in 2020, according to Cameo CEO Steven Galanis. The mogul made this revelation during his appearance on the New York Times Sway podcast on Monday, Dec. 7.
"He'll do over $1 million this year in bookings," Galanis told host Kara Swisher.
When Swisher asked what it is about Baumgartner that appeals to users, Galanis explained that the 48-year-old actor puts a lot of thought into his content.
"It's his persona," Galanis said. "He really takes a lot of pride in his craftsmanship of the videos. And I do think the quality of the cameo is something that is really important to people. And he just is somebody that really takes it seriously and does a great job. He's reliable. He turns them around quickly. And the content is really funny."
The CEO went on to explain that comedians tend to be the most popular choices for consumers who can choose from a wide range of celebrities to film the short videos.
"So to your point about like joking or roasting, that's a really big use case," Galanis said about the recordings tending to have an element of levity to them. "So it's not a surprise that the comedians do better than anybody else."
Baumgartner clearly does need to do much else these days other than showing up in goofy videos for people's friends. But he has maintained steady acting work since The Office finale aired in 2013, including landing roles on such recent series as CBS' Life in Pieces and Netflix's Disjointed.