Jennette McCurdy Posts About New Project After Absence From iCarly Revival Announcement

Jennette McCurdy is staying focused on the future.

Fans of teen TV have been aflutter after it was announced on Wednesday, Dec. 9 that iCarly is returning with a revival on streaming service Paramount+. It will feature original stars Miranda Cosgrove, Jerry Trainor and Nathan Kress and is set to debut new episodes in early 2021.

However, devotees were equally quick to voice disappointment that McCurdy was not mentioned as returning to the rebooted project. McCurdy played Sam Puckett on the Nickelodeon show that signed off in November 2012 after six seasons. She reprised the role on Sam and Cat opposite Ariana Grande, although that series ended in July 2014 after 35 episodes.

McCurdy has yet to comment publicly on the revival or whether she might still appear on it down the road, but she took to her Instagram Story shortly after the announcement was made to update her fans on her podcast Empty Inside.

"Also a few big thank yous to everyone who helped out with season 1 of empty inside," she wrote on Wednesday, tagging three people. "you guys are amazing !!"