Tayshia AdamsOlivia JadeDance MomsTaylor SwiftPhotosVideos

Netflix’s Most Popular Titles of 2020 Revealed: Emily in Paris, Tiger King and More Shows

Netflix is unveiling the platform's top shows and movies of the year. Of course, Emily in Paris and Tiger King made the cut, but see what other binge-worthy series caught our attention.

By Lindsay Weinberg Dec 10, 2020 4:00 PMTags
MoviesTVReality TVCelebritiesNetflixTiger KingLove Is BlindEmily in Paris2020 Year in Review
Watch: "Emily In Paris" Is Officially Returning for Season 2

The data doesn't lie: We watched a ton of Netflix over quarantine. The streaming site released its end-of-year stats on Thursday, Dec. 10, and revealed a lot about what we've been binge-watching this year to combat our loneliness, stress and everything in between. 

Let's get into it.

Overall, we spent twice as much time watching documentaries as reality shows. No surprise here: Tiger King was one of the most viewed docu-series on Netflix, and we agree the big cat exposé was definitely worth a binge (and even led to a Dancing With the Stars run for Carole Baskin).

On the reality TV side, two of the most popular series were Too Hot To Handle and Love is Blind, which stayed in the U.S. Top 10 for a jaw-dropping 47 days, the longest of any non-children's show. It certainly sounds like fans of romance had their way when the dating apps simply weren't cutting it.

photos
Netflix's Black Lives Matter Programming

In fact, viewers feasted their eyes on twice as much romance in 2020 as in 2019. Probably because we all needed a good cry? Three sequels—The Kissing Booth 2, Princess Switch: Switched Again and To All The Boys P.S I Still Love Youwere the resounding favorites in that category. 

Netflix

And as we sat isolated in our homes, many of us searched for content from around the world to satisfy our wanderlust. Foreign language titles were up 50 percent, with French being one of the most common choices.

Netflix notes that Emily in Paris doesn't exactly count there, but the controversial Lily Collins series was actually one of its most popular comedies of the entire year. Good thing the fashion-obsessed ringard will be back for season two!

Trending Stories

1

Tayshia Adams' Ex-Husband Breaks Silence on Their Divorce & Cheating

2
Exclusive

How Willow Smith Feels About Olivia Jade's Red Table Talk

3

Jojo Siwa Slams Dance Moms' Christi Lukasiak Over Comments

The platform shared more insights on how the U.S. lockdown in March may have changed our viewing habits as well. For one, stand-up comedy shows spiked in March and April as we yearned for distraction. Also in April, searches for "sad movies" soared 30 percent from the month before, which, like, same. 

Carole Bethuel/Netflix

In addition, home baking shows jumped nearly 50 percent in March, when we all learned how to bake banana bread—and later, how to decorate our homes with a little help from Khloe Kardashian's go-to organizers on The Home Edit

But perhaps one of the biggest and most meaningful spikes of the year occurred in the three weeks after the death of George Floyd in May, which kicked off a summer of nationwide civil unrest.

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Viewing of shows and films that Netflix described as helping to "better understand the Black experience" in America skyrocketed. Director Ava DuVernay's Oscar-nominated 2016 documentary, 13th, increased by a whopping 5,000 percent (yes, you read that right). 

The documentary about the 1992 Los Angeles riots, LA 92, was up by more than 1,300 percent, Dear White People went up by 700 percent, Time: The Kalief Browder Story was up 500 percent and American Son increased by 270 percent.

Take a look at Netflix's most popular titles of 2020 below.

Netflix
Top Reality TV Series

Love Is Blind

Floor Is Lava

Too Hot Too Handle

Carole Bethuel/Netflix
Top Comedies

Emily in Paris

Space Force

Hubie Halloween

The Wrong Missy

Holidate

Kevin Hart, Zero F**ks Given

Netflix
Top Home & Food Titles

Nailed It!

Get Organized with The Home Edit

Million Dollar Beach House

The American Barbecue Showdown

Crazy Delicious

Netflix
Top Docu-Series & Documentary Features

Tiger King

Killer Inside: The Mind of Aaron Hernandez 

The Social Dilemma

American Murder: The Family 

Netflix
Top Rom-Coms

The Kissing Booth 2

Princess Switch: Switched Again

To All The Boys: P.S I Still Love You

Netflix
Top Dramas Involving Families

The Crown Season 4

The Queen's Gambit

Enola Holmes

Ratched

Ozark Season 3

The Umbrella Academy Season 2

Hillbilly Elegy

Netflix
Top Action Titles

Extraction

Spenser Confidential

The Old Guard

Project Power

Cobra Kai

Da 5 Bloods

 

Gareth Gatrell/NETFLIX
Top Feel-Good Titles for Kids & Families

Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey

The Christmas Chronicles: Part Two

The Willoughbys

The Angry Birds Movie 2

Over the Moon

Netflix
Top Educational Titles

American Son

Dear White People

Time: The Kalief Browder Story

Dave Chappelle's 8:46

My Octopus Teacher

Crip Camp

 

Trending Stories

1

Tayshia Adams' Ex-Husband Breaks Silence on Their Divorce & Cheating

2
Exclusive

How Willow Smith Feels About Olivia Jade's Red Table Talk

3

Jojo Siwa Slams Dance Moms' Christi Lukasiak Over Comments

4

Netflix’s Most Popular Shows and Movies of 2020 Revealed

5

Isla Fisher Argued With Sacha Baron Cohen Over This Borat Joke