Hayden Panettiere Pays Tribute to "Most Amazing" Daughter Kaya on Her 6th Birthday

Hayden Panettiere is giving an adorable shout-out to a hero in her own life.

The actress posted birthday wishes to Instagram on Wednesday, Dec. 9 for daughter Kaya, who just turned 6. The proud mom included a photo of an elaborate cake in the shape of the numeral six, complete with plenty of French macarons on top. (Please save us a slice, Kaya.)

"today, I met the most amazing (not so little anymore) creature," Hayden captioned the post. "Can't believe my baby girl is getting so big! #HappyBirthdayKaya #blessed @klitschko"

Please don't judge us for not being able to take our eyes off that gorgeous, How to Train Your Dragon-themed cake. And no offense to Hiccup, but we can't be the only ones who would maybe want to see a character from Hayden's 2005 film Racing Stripes on the cake as well? It's important to introduce children to the classics at a young age.