See How Hollywood Is Celebrating the 2020 Holiday Season: Christmas, Hanukkah and More

Watch : The Magic Behind Lifetime's Holiday Movies

Alexa, play "All I Want for Christmas Is You" by Mariah Carey.

Get your ugly sweaters out from the back of the closet and start stocking up on the candy canes because it's officially that time of year! With Hanukkah already here and Christmas quickly approaching, the holidays are in full swing.

And Hollywood's biggest and brightest stars are kicking off the festive season with adorable family photos, candid moments with their furry friends and much more.

Case in point? Reese Witherspoon recently shared that she had to convince her 21-year-old daughter, Ava Phillippe, into having a matching moment. "Ok. It's true that I had to beg her to wear a matching Holiday sweater," the Big Little Lies actress quipped on Instagram on Dec. 7, "but isn't it CUTE??!"

'Twas cute, indeed!

Reese wasn't the only star to twin with her mini-me. Mario Lopez got his whole family the same red plaid pajamas. "The Lopez Fam Bam are ready for the holidays," the actor excitedly shared on Instagram... in September!