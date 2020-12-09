Hilary Duff Admits She's Missing Her Pre-Pregnancy Body, But Is Grateful "This One Is Working Hard"

Hilary Duff is having a mom-ent!
The Younger actress took to Instagram Stories to share a series of relatable posts about her third pregnancy on Wednesday, Dec. 9. The proud mom, who is expecting her second child with husband Matthew Koma and shares her eight-year-old son, Luca Cruz, with her ex-husband Mike Comrie, opened up about her body transformation.
"Would be lying if I told you I didn't miss this body," the former Disney Channel star admitted, alongside an image that showed her pre-pregnancy body.
In the snapshot, Hilary rocked a fitted tank top, cut-off shorts and a flannel shirt that wrapped around her waist. She continued to reminisce over her figure by sharing another candid portrait, in which she wore a bright red bathing suit.
"Particularly this one," she wrote about missing her past physique.
Despite looking back at past photos of herself, the Lizzie McGuire alum took a moment to celebrate her growing baby bump.
"This one is working pretty hard and doing pretty cool things for our little/big family," she explained of her transformation, "and I'm super grateful and excited about that!"
Hilary's pregnancy posts come just a few weeks after her body went through a different type of change. In late November, the actress revealed she was "exposed" to coronavirus.
At the time, she didn't disclose if she tested positive for COVID-19 or if her loved ones were exposed to the virus as well. But she did explain that she was quarantining and taking the necessary precautions to keep her family safe.
While she was in isolation, the 33-year-old star expressed just how much she missed her kids and husband. And, clearly, they felt the same way, too.
"Matt taught Luca the code for I love you," Hilary shared on Instagram Stories on Nov. 22, just a few days after she posted about her exposure to COVID-19. "We've been doing it all day long. It's so sad."
"My sweet family was leaving so many sweet treats outside my door. I finally threatened to run upstairs...," she added. "Break quarantine and breathe all over them so they have to have me back. So then they left me an apple pie...candle [sic]."
The actress has since reunited with her family after quarantining. "NOT TOTALLY IN THE CLEAR BUT LOOKING POSITIVE AND BY THAT I MEAN NEGATIVE," she shared on Nov. 24.
A month before her coronavirus scare, Hilary and Matthew announced they were expanding their family. "We are growing!!!" the star captioned her Instagram post in late October. "Mostly me ..."
Matthew added, "lol quarantine was fun... Baby #3 - 2021."
The couple's baby news came two years after they welcomed their first child together, Banks Violet, in October 2018. And pretty soon, they'll be a family of five!
Hilary isn't the only celebrity to grow her family amid the pandemic.