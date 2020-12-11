Cardi B Claps Back at Her "WAP" Critics at 2020 Billboard Women in Music Event

Watch : Cardi B Shares NSFW Message on Staying True to Yourself

Cardi B is finding the good in 2020.

On Thursday, Dec. 10, the rapper accepted the award for Woman of the Year at Billboard's Women in Music virtual event. Tamika Palmer, who is the late Breonna Taylor's mother, presented the honor to Cardi.

"One of Breonna's most outspoken advocates for justice over the last nine months has been Cardi B," she shared. "From the start, Cardi has used her platform to spread the truth about what happened to Breonna and to re-affirm that Black women's lives matter. Cardi B's impact reaches far beyond music. That's why I am so proud and honored to present Billboard's Woman of the Year award to Miss Cardi B."

"Thank you for always loving my music," said the Bronx rapper. "Thank you for loving me and I love you guys."

The Grammy winner added, "This year, when it came to music, I had so many things planned. I had so many projects that I wanted to come out. Unfortunately, due to COVID, I couldn't put out the visuals the way that I wanted. It messed up my creative space."

But earlier this year, Billboard still praised Cardi's "unapologetic voice" through her music and social media platforms. In fact, the publication was quick to give credit to her hit single "WAP," which quickly became a Billboard Hot 100 chart-topper.